18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,822 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,910 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Mysore is priced around ₹ 1,38,430 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K) Mysore, a city known for its royal heritage, cultural richness, and traditional craftsmanship, continues to be a strong market for gold in Karnataka. The city's affinity for gold is especially evident during festivals like Dussehra and weddings, where buying gold is considered auspicious. The city has a bustling jewellery market – offering a blend of both traditional and modern designs.

Gold Rate in Mysore FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Mysore? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Mysore stands at ₹12,691 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Mysore? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,843 per gram in the Mysore market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Mysore? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Mysore, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,116 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,292 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Mysore? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Mysore requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,584 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,232 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Mysore? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Mysore, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,876 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,348 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Mysore? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,910 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,430 in Mysore.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Mysore? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Mysore. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Mysore subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Mysore are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Mysore in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Mysore typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Mysore above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Mysore, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.