18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,815 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,900 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Nagpur is priced around ₹ 1,38,420 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

As of the latest data:

Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K) Like other cities in India, gold has deep cultural, economic, and social value for the residents of Nagpur. During festivals like Akshaya Tritiya and weddings, demand for gold jewellery tends to rise in Nagpur. Nagpur also boasts a thriving gold jewellery market, with both major jewellery chains and local artisans offering a wide array of designs.

Gold Rate in Nagpur for 10 gm 24 Carat is ₹ -

The rupee’s decline and what it means for your investment portfolio

Gold Rate in Nagpur FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Nagpur? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Nagpur stands at ₹12,690 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Nagpur? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,842 per gram in the Nagpur market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Nagpur? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Nagpur, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,104 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,280 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Nagpur? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Nagpur requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,560 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,208 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Nagpur? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Nagpur, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,840 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,312 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Nagpur? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,900 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,420 in Nagpur.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Nagpur? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Nagpur. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Nagpur subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Nagpur are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Nagpur in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Nagpur typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Nagpur above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Nagpur, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.