Today’s Gold Rate in Nashik:

Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K)Nashik is more than just a cultural and religious hub, it is also a growing urban centre with rising disposable incomes and an ever-increasing demand for gold. From temple towns to tech-savvy families, the love for gold in Nashik cuts across all generations and communities. Nashik boasts a rich and diverse gold market that caters to all types of buyers. The city is also known as the Wine Capital of India and has several religious places, which contribute to its economy and ensure good demand for gold.