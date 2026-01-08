Today’s Gold Rate in Nashik:

Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K)Nashik is more than just a cultural and religious hub, it is also a growing urban centre with rising disposable incomes and an ever-increasing demand for gold. From temple towns to tech-savvy families, the love for gold in Nashik cuts across all generations and communities. Nashik boasts a rich and diverse gold market that caters to all types of buyers. The city is also known as the Wine Capital of India and has several religious places, which contribute to its economy and ensure good demand for gold.
Current Gold Prices in Nashik: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Nashik is priced around ₹ 1,38,340 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,820 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,755 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,375.50
|₹ 10,418.25
|-42.75
|8
|₹ 83,004.00
|₹ 83,346.00
|-342.00
|10
|₹ 1,03,755.00
|₹ 1,04,182.50
|-427.50
|100
|₹ 10,37,550.00
|₹ 10,41,825.00
|-4,275.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,682.00
|₹ 12,734.00
|-52.00
|8
|₹ 1,01,456.00
|₹ 1,01,872.00
|-416.00
|10
|₹ 1,26,820.00
|₹ 1,27,340.00
|-520.00
|100
|₹ 12,68,200.00
|₹ 12,73,400.00
|-5,200.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,834.00
|₹ 13,891.00
|-57.00
|8
|₹ 1,10,672.00
|₹ 1,11,128.00
|-456.00
|10
|₹ 1,38,340.00
|₹ 1,38,910.00
|-570.00
|100
|₹ 13,83,400.00
|₹ 13,89,100.00
|-5,700.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,675.00
|₹ 1,37,093.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,031.00
|₹ 1,37,481.50
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,710.33
|₹ 1,36,041.00
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,671.50
|₹ 1,31,649.33
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,814.37
|₹ 1,29,617.37
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,137.24
|₹ 1,17,977.68
|1 year
|₹ 96,183.53
|₹ 1,04,936.16
|2 years
|₹ 81,247.77
|₹ 88,641.73
|3 years
|₹ 72,518.03
|₹ 79,111.46
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,720.00
|₹ 1,34,960.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,26,820.00
|₹ 1,38,340.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,27,340.00 (7 January)
|₹ 1,38,910.00 (7 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,720.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,34,960.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|2.51%
|2.50%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,070.00
|₹ 1,29,890.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,24,920.00
|₹ 1,36,270.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,530.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,300.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,720.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,510.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,200.00
|₹ 1,23,480.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,080.00
|₹ 1,29,900.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,080.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,29,900.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,550.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,680.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.19%
|5.20%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,08,537.00
|₹ 1,18,397.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,550.00
|₹ 1,21,680.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,787.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,857.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,08,537.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,18,397.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|2.78%
|2.77%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,267.00
|₹ 1,05,017.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,757.00
|₹ 1,16,487.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,757.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,487.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,267.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,05,017.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.90%
|10.92%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,767.00
|₹ 1,00,097.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,277.00
|₹ 1,05,027.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,277.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,05,027.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,567.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,887.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,217.00
|₹ 97,327.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,187.00
|₹ 1,00,567.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,887.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,417.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,217.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,327.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 88,277.00
|₹ 97,387.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,367.00
|₹ 97,487.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,277.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,757.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 88,267.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,377.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|1.23%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,817.00
|₹ 97,977.00
|31 May
|₹ 88,267.00
|₹ 97,397.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,387.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,097.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,167.00 (16 May)
|₹ 93,997.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-1.73%
|-0.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,337.00
|₹ 91,997.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,887.00
|₹ 98,057.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 92,987.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,437.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,317.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,797.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.58%
|6.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,667.00
|₹ 86,907.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,667.00
|₹ 91,267.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,677.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,277.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,457.00 (5 March)
|₹ 86,687.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,387.00
|₹ 84,417.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,167.00
|₹ 87,447.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,837.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,177.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,117.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,117.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,167.00
|₹ 77,627.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,187.00
|₹ 83,107.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,187.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,107.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,167.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,627.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.05%
|7.06%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Nashik stands at ₹12,682 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,834 per gram in the Nashik market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Nashik, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,008 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,184 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Nashik requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,368 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,016 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Nashik, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,552 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,024 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,820 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,340 in Nashik.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Nashik. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Nashik are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Nashik typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Nashik, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.