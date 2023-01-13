24K Gold Rate in Panaji Today (INR)
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 14,923.14
|₹ 15,364.40
|-441.27
|8
|₹ 1,19,385.09
|₹ 1,22,915.22
|-3,530.14
|10
|₹ 1,49,231.36
|₹ 1,53,644.03
|-4,412.67
|100
|₹ 14,92,313.60
|₹ 15,36,440.30
|-44,126.70
22K Gold Rate in Panaji Today (INR)
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,669.59
|₹ 14,073.79
|-404.20
|8
|₹ 1,09,356.74
|₹ 1,12,590.34
|-3,233.61
|10
|₹ 1,36,695.92
|₹ 1,40,737.93
|-4,042.01
|100
|₹ 13,66,959.20
|₹ 14,07,379.30
|-40,420.10
18K Gold Rate in Panaji Today (INR)
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 11,192.35
|₹ 11,523.30
|-330.95
|8
|₹ 89,538.82
|₹ 92,186.42
|-2,647.60
|10
|₹ 1,11,923.52
|₹ 1,15,233.02
|-3,309.50
|100
|₹ 11,19,235.20
|₹ 11,52,330.20
|-33,095.00
Compare Average Gold Rate for 22K & 24K
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,40,555.66
|₹ 1,53,445.05
|20 days
|₹ 1,42,529.58
|₹ 1,55,599.98
|30 days
|₹ 1,44,125.61
|₹ 1,57,342.37
|60 days
|₹ 1,42,159.12
|₹ 1,55,195.55
|90 days
|₹ 1,38,929.59
|₹ 1,51,669.85
|180 days
|₹ 1,39,198.23
|₹ 1,51,907.56
|1 year
|₹ 1,21,222.80
|₹ 1,32,264.23
Gold Rate in Panaji for Last 14 Days (1 gram)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jun 11, 2026
|₹ 13,669.59 0
|₹ 14,923.14 0
|Jun 10, 2026
|₹ 13,669.59 (-404.20)
|₹ 14,923.14 (-441.27)
|Jun 9, 2026
|₹ 14,073.79 (-208.00)
|₹ 15,364.40 (-227.08)
|Jun 8, 2026
|₹ 14,281.80 (+300.15)
|₹ 15,591.48 (+327.68)
|Jun 7, 2026
|₹ 13,981.64 0
|₹ 15,263.80 0
|Jun 6, 2026
|₹ 13,981.64 0
|₹ 15,263.80 0
|Jun 5, 2026
|₹ 13,981.64 (-372.19)
|₹ 15,263.80 (-406.32)
|Jun 4, 2026
|₹ 14,353.84 (+70.66)
|₹ 15,670.13 (+77.14)
|Jun 3, 2026
|₹ 14,283.18 (+4.24)
|₹ 15,592.99 (+4.63)
|Jun 2, 2026
|₹ 14,278.94 (+80.25)
|₹ 15,588.36 (+87.61)
|Jun 1, 2026
|₹ 14,198.69 (-163.27)
|₹ 15,500.75 (-178.24)
|May 31, 2026
|₹ 14,361.95 0
|₹ 15,678.99 0
|May 30, 2026
|₹ 14,361.95 0
|₹ 15,678.99 0
|May 29, 2026
|₹ 14,361.95 (+21.49)
|₹ 15,678.99 (+23.46)
|May 28, 2026
|₹ 14,340.46 0
|₹ 15,655.53 0
Should You Invest in Gold Now?
Expert Opinion
"Rising crude oil prices kept inflation concerns elevated, while investors also remained cautious ahead of key U.S. economic data and interest rate signals from the Federal Reserve. A stronger dollar further limited upside momentum in bullion prices," said Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer (Research) at Master Capital Services.
Updated: June 1, 2026
Gold to Silver Ratio (GSR)
Neutral Zone
Neither metal is a "steal" relative to each other; continue your regular 50/50 or 60/40 split.
Nifty 50 to Gold Ratio
Equities Deeply Undervalued
Gold is at a "crowded" peak; historically, this is the best time to move capital into stocks for a bull run.
Historical Price of Gold Rate in Panaji
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 1,41,986.88
|₹ 1,55,007.51
|11 June
|₹ 1,36,695.92
|₹ 1,49,231.36
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,43,538.38 (4 June)
|₹ 1,56,701.28 (4 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,36,695.92 (11 June)
|₹ 1,49,231.36 (11 June)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-3.73%
|-3.73%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 1,37,541.78
|₹ 1,50,154.78
|31 May
|₹ 1,43,619.55
|₹ 1,56,789.90
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,49,844.91 (13 May)
|₹ 1,63,586.14 (13 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,37,541.78 (1 May)
|₹ 1,50,154.78 (1 May)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.42%
|4.42%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 0.00
|₹ 0.00
|30 April
|₹ 1,37,541.78
|₹ 1,50,154.78
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,42,583.68 (19 April)
|₹ 1,55,659.04 (19 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 0.00 (1 April)
|₹ 0.00 (1 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|Infinity%
|Infinity%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 1,47,786.08
|₹ 1,61,338.52
|31 March
|₹ 1,34,439.70
|₹ 1,46,768.24
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,53,535.48 (3 March)
|₹ 1,67,615.15 (3 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,27,492.10 (23 March)
|₹ 1,39,183.51 (23 March)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-9.03%
|-9.03%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 1,48,512.36
|₹ 1,61,986.02
|28 February
|₹ 1,47,786.08
|₹ 1,61,338.52
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,49,630.13 (25 February)
|₹ 1,63,204.49 (25 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,41,654.69 (3 February)
|₹ 1,54,514.08 (3 February)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.49%
|-0.40%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,24,787.44
|₹ 1,36,106.12
|31 January
|₹ 1,56,457.59
|₹ 1,70,656.29
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,65,389.68 (30 January)
|₹ 1,80,393.98 (30 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,24,787.44 (1 January)
|₹ 1,36,106.12 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|25.38%
|25.38%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,20,104.89
|₹ 1,31,000.63
|31 December
|₹ 1,25,995.84
|₹ 1,37,425.29
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,30,638.11 (28 December)
|₹ 1,42,490.50 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,19,752.44 (10 December)
|₹ 1,30,617.97 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.90%
|4.90%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,14,052.82
|₹ 1,24,404.78
|30 November
|₹ 1,20,114.96
|₹ 1,31,010.70
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,20,114.96 (30 November)
|₹ 1,31,010.70 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,12,391.27 (6 November)
|₹ 1,22,592.18 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.32%
|5.31%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,08,587.83
|₹ 1,18,446.36
|31 October
|₹ 1,12,391.27
|₹ 1,22,592.18
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,22,736.18 (18 October)
|₹ 1,33,883.67 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,08,587.83 (1 October)
|₹ 1,18,446.36 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.50%
|3.50%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 97,037.54
|₹ 1,05,848.79
|30 September
|₹ 1,07,631.18
|₹ 1,17,399.08
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,07,631.18 (30 September)
|₹ 1,17,399.08 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 97,037.54 (1 September)
|₹ 1,05,848.79 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.92%
|10.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 92,506.04
|₹ 1,00,894.35
|31 August
|₹ 97,047.61
|₹ 1,05,858.86
|Highest rate
|₹ 97,047.61 (31 August)
|₹ 1,05,858.86 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 92,304.64 (2 August)
|₹ 1,00,682.88 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.92%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,938.19
|₹ 98,104.96
|31 July
|₹ 92,928.98
|₹ 1,01,367.64
|Highest rate
|₹ 94,640.88 (24 July)
|₹ 1,03,230.59 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,938.19 (1 July)
|₹ 98,104.96 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,998.61
|₹ 98,165.38
|30 June
|₹ 90,089.24
|₹ 98,266.08
|Highest rate
|₹ 94,026.61 (15 June)
|₹ 1,02,565.97 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,988.54 (2 June)
|₹ 98,155.31 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
Popular Jewellers in Panaji
The Original Abharan Jewellers | Panaji
PNG Exclusive Panjim Goa
Malabar Gold and Diamonds - Panjim - GOA
Shree Shantadurga Jewellers
PNG Jewellers - Goa - Panaji
Gold Rate Calculator
Editor's Note: This page was originally published in January 2023 and has been updated with the latest developments regularly since then.
Gold Rate in Panaji FAQs
On 10 June 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Panaji stands at ₹13,669 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹14,923 per gram in the Panaji market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Panaji, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,79,077 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,64,035 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Panaji requires an investment of roughly ₹3,28,070 for 22 karat and ₹3,58,155 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Panaji, you would spend approximately ₹4,92,105 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,37,232 for 24 karat gold.
As of 10 June 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,36,695 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,49,231 in Panaji.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Panaji. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Panaji are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Panaji typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Panaji, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.
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