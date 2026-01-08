Gold Rate in Patna Today

Current Gold Prices in Patna: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Patna is priced around ₹ 1,39,600 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,27,970 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,700 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,470.00
|₹ 10,420.50
|49.50
|8
|₹ 83,760.00
|₹ 83,364.00
|396.00
|10
|₹ 1,04,700.00
|₹ 1,04,205.00
|495.00
|100
|₹ 10,47,000.00
|₹ 10,42,050.00
|4,950.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,797.00
|₹ 12,737.00
|60.00
|8
|₹ 1,02,376.00
|₹ 1,01,896.00
|480.00
|10
|₹ 1,27,970.00
|₹ 1,27,370.00
|600.00
|100
|₹ 12,79,700.00
|₹ 12,73,700.00
|6,000.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,960.00
|₹ 13,894.00
|66.00
|8
|₹ 1,11,680.00
|₹ 1,11,152.00
|528.00
|10
|₹ 1,39,600.00
|₹ 1,38,940.00
|660.00
|100
|₹ 13,96,000.00
|₹ 13,89,400.00
|6,600.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,817.00
|₹ 1,37,246.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,117.00
|₹ 1,37,573.00
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,777.67
|₹ 1,36,112.67
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,732.33
|₹ 1,31,700.33
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,880.34
|₹ 1,29,695.68
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,186.89
|₹ 1,18,021.17
|1 year
|₹ 96,212.02
|₹ 1,04,955.91
|2 years
|₹ 81,247.05
|₹ 88,620.13
|3 years
|₹ 72,529.38
|₹ 79,112.67
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,750.00
|₹ 1,34,990.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,27,970.00
|₹ 1,39,600.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,27,970.00 (8 January)
|₹ 1,39,600.00 (8 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,750.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,34,990.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.41%
|3.42%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,100.00
|₹ 1,29,920.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,24,950.00
|₹ 1,36,300.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,560.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,330.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,750.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,540.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,210.00
|₹ 1,23,490.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,110.00
|₹ 1,29,930.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,110.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,29,930.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,560.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,690.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.21%
|5.21%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,729.00
|₹ 1,17,519.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,560.00
|₹ 1,21,690.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,779.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,849.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,729.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,519.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.56%
|3.55%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,259.00
|₹ 1,05,009.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,779.00
|₹ 1,16,479.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,779.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,479.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,259.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,05,009.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.93%
|10.92%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,759.00
|₹ 1,00,089.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,269.00
|₹ 1,05,019.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,269.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,05,019.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,559.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,879.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.92%
|4.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,209.00
|₹ 97,319.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,179.00
|₹ 1,00,559.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,879.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,409.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,209.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,319.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,269.00
|₹ 97,379.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,359.00
|₹ 97,479.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,269.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,749.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,259.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,369.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,809.00
|₹ 97,969.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,279.00
|₹ 97,389.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,379.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,679.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,159.00 (16 May)
|₹ 93,989.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,329.00
|₹ 91,989.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,879.00
|₹ 98,049.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 92,979.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,429.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,309.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,789.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.58%
|6.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,659.00
|₹ 86,899.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,659.00
|₹ 91,259.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,669.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,269.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,459.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,679.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,379.00
|₹ 84,409.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,159.00
|₹ 87,439.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,829.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,169.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,109.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,109.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,159.00
|₹ 77,619.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,179.00
|₹ 83,099.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,179.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,099.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,159.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,619.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.05%
|7.06%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Patna stands at ₹12,797 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,960 per gram in the Patna market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Patna, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,520 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,564 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Patna requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,128 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,040 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Patna, you would spend approximately ₹4,60,692 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,02,560 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,27,970 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,600 in Patna.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Patna. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Patna are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Patna typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Patna, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.