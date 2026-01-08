Gold Rate in Patna Today

18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,700 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,27,970 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Patna is priced around ₹ 1,39,600 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

As of the latest data:

Gold Rate in Patna for 10 gm 24 Carat is ₹ -

Gold Rate in Patna FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Patna? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Patna stands at ₹12,797 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Patna? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,960 per gram in the Patna market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Patna? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Patna, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,520 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,564 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Patna? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Patna requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,128 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,040 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Patna? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Patna, you would spend approximately ₹4,60,692 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,02,560 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Patna? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,27,970 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,600 in Patna.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Patna? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Patna. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Patna subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Patna are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Patna in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Patna typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Patna above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Patna, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.