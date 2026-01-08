Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K)Like many other metropolitan cities in India, gold holds significant cultural and financial importance for the people of Pune. The city has a strong base of tech professionals and a growing middle-class population. These factors contribute to a strong demand for gold, both for investment purposes and for personal use. Whether during festivals like Gudi Padwa and Diwali or in wedding seasons, the demand for gold surges in the city.
Current Gold Prices in Pune: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Pune is priced around ₹ 1,38,420 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,900 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,815 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,381.50
|₹ 10,424.25
|-42.75
|8
|₹ 83,052.00
|₹ 83,394.00
|-342.00
|10
|₹ 1,03,815.00
|₹ 1,04,242.50
|-427.50
|100
|₹ 10,38,150.00
|₹ 10,42,425.00
|-4,275.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,690.00
|₹ 12,742.00
|-52.00
|8
|₹ 1,01,520.00
|₹ 1,01,936.00
|-416.00
|10
|₹ 1,26,900.00
|₹ 1,27,420.00
|-520.00
|100
|₹ 12,69,000.00
|₹ 12,74,200.00
|-5,200.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,842.00
|₹ 13,899.00
|-57.00
|8
|₹ 1,10,736.00
|₹ 1,11,192.00
|-456.00
|10
|₹ 1,38,420.00
|₹ 1,38,990.00
|-570.00
|100
|₹ 13,84,200.00
|₹ 13,89,900.00
|-5,700.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,755.00
|₹ 1,37,173.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,111.00
|₹ 1,37,561.50
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,790.33
|₹ 1,36,121.00
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,762.00
|₹ 1,31,727.83
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,884.97
|₹ 1,29,683.52
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,171.48
|₹ 1,18,000.93
|1 year
|₹ 96,186.20
|₹ 1,04,928.09
|2 years
|₹ 81,525.71
|₹ 88,932.37
|3 years
|₹ 72,690.95
|₹ 79,295.69
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,800.00
|₹ 1,35,040.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,26,900.00
|₹ 1,38,420.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,27,420.00 (7 January)
|₹ 1,38,990.00 (7 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,800.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,040.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|2.50%
|2.50%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,150.00
|₹ 1,29,970.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,25,000.00
|₹ 1,36,350.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,610.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,380.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,800.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,590.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,160.00
|₹ 1,23,440.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,160.00
|₹ 1,29,980.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,160.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,29,980.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,510.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,640.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.30%
|5.30%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,693.00
|₹ 1,17,483.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,510.00
|₹ 1,21,640.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,743.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,813.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,693.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,483.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.54%
|3.54%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,223.00
|₹ 1,04,973.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,743.00
|₹ 1,16,443.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,743.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,443.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,223.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,04,973.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.93%
|10.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,723.00
|₹ 1,00,053.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,233.00
|₹ 1,04,983.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,233.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,04,983.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,523.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,843.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.92%
|4.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,173.00
|₹ 97,283.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,143.00
|₹ 1,00,523.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,843.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,373.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,173.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,283.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,233.00
|₹ 97,343.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,323.00
|₹ 97,443.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,233.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,713.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,223.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,333.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,773.00
|₹ 97,933.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,243.00
|₹ 97,353.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,343.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,643.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,123.00 (16 May)
|₹ 93,953.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,293.00
|₹ 91,953.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,843.00
|₹ 98,013.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 92,943.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,393.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,273.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,753.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.58%
|6.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,623.00
|₹ 86,863.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,623.00
|₹ 91,223.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,633.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,233.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,423.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,643.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,343.00
|₹ 84,373.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,123.00
|₹ 87,403.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,793.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,133.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,073.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,073.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,123.00
|₹ 77,583.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,143.00
|₹ 83,063.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,143.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,063.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,123.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,583.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.06%
|7.06%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Pune stands at ₹12,690 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,842 per gram in the Pune market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Pune, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,104 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,280 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Pune requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,560 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,208 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Pune, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,840 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,312 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,900 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,420 in Pune.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Pune. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Pune are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Pune typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Pune, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.