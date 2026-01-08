18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,815 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,900 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Pune is priced around ₹ 1,38,420 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

Like many other metropolitan cities in India, gold holds significant cultural and financial importance for the people of Pune. The city has a strong base of tech professionals and a growing middle-class population. These factors contribute to a strong demand for gold, both for investment purposes and for personal use. Whether during festivals like Gudi Padwa and Diwali or in wedding seasons, the demand for gold surges in the city.

Gold Rate in Pune FAQs

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Pune? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Pune. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Pune subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Pune are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Pune in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Pune typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Pune above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Pune, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.