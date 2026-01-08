18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,717 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,770 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Puri is priced around ₹ 1,38,290 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

Gold Rate in Puri FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Puri? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Puri stands at ₹12,677 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Puri? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,829 per gram in the Puri market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Puri? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Puri, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,65,948 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,124 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Puri? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Puri requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,248 for 22 karat and ₹3,31,896 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Puri? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Puri, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,372 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,97,844 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Puri? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,770 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,290 in Puri.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Puri? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Puri. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Puri subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Puri are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Puri in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Puri typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Puri above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Puri, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.