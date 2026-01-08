18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,822 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,910 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Raichur is priced around ₹ 1,38,430 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

As of the latest data:

Gold Rate in Raichur for 10 gm 24 Carat is ₹ -

Gold Rate in Raichur FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Raichur? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Raichur stands at ₹12,691 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Raichur? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,843 per gram in the Raichur market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Raichur? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Raichur, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,116 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,292 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Raichur? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Raichur requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,584 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,232 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Raichur? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Raichur, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,876 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,348 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Raichur? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,910 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,430 in Raichur.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Raichur? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Raichur. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Raichur subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Raichur are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Raichur in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Raichur typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Raichur above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Raichur, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.