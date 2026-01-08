18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,782 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,080 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Rajkot is priced around ₹ 1,39,710 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

Gold Rate in Rajkot FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Rajkot? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Rajkot stands at ₹12,808 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Rajkot? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,971 per gram in the Rajkot market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Rajkot? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Rajkot, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,652 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,696 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Rajkot? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Rajkot requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,392 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,304 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Rajkot? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Rajkot, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,088 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,02,956 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Rajkot? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,080 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,710 in Rajkot.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Rajkot? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Rajkot. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Rajkot subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Rajkot are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Rajkot in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Rajkot typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Rajkot above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Rajkot, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.