Editor's Note: This page was originally published in January 2023 and has been updated with the latest developments regularly since then.

Gold Rate in Ranchi FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Ranchi? On 10 June 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Ranchi stands at ₹13,601 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Ranchi? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹14,849 per gram in the Ranchi market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Ranchi? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Ranchi, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,78,188 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,63,220 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Ranchi? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Ranchi requires an investment of roughly ₹3,26,441 for 22 karat and ₹3,56,376 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Ranchi? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Ranchi, you would spend approximately ₹4,89,661 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,34,565 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Ranchi? As of 10 June 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,36,017 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,48,490 in Ranchi.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Ranchi? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Ranchi. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Ranchi subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Ranchi are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Ranchi in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Ranchi typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Ranchi above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Ranchi, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.