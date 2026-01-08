18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,822 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,910 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Shimoga is priced around ₹ 1,38,430 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

As of the latest data:

Gold Rate in Shimoga for 10 gm 24 Carat is ₹ -

Gold Rate in Shimoga FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Shimoga? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Shimoga stands at ₹12,691 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Shimoga? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,843 per gram in the Shimoga market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Shimoga? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Shimoga, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,116 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,292 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Shimoga? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Shimoga requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,584 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,232 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Shimoga? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Shimoga, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,876 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,348 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Shimoga? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,910 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,430 in Shimoga.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Shimoga? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Shimoga. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Shimoga subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Shimoga are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Shimoga in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Shimoga typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Shimoga above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Shimoga, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.