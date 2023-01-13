GoldSilver
24 Carat
24 Carat22 Carat18 Carat

Gold Rate Today in Siliguri (as on 10 Jun, 2026)

10g of 24k gold (99.9%)
149527.75-4,421.43
Updated on

Gold Rate in Siliguri today stand at 14,952 for 24 carat, 13,696 for 22 carat, and 11,214 for 18 carat (999 gold) per gram.

Weekly and Monthly Graph of Gold Rate in Siliguri

24K Gold Rate in Siliguri Today (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 14,952.78 15,394.92-442.14
8 1,19,622.20 1,23,159.34-3,537.14
10 1,49,527.75 1,53,949.18-4,421.43
100 14,95,277.50 15,39,491.80-44,214.30

22K Gold Rate in Siliguri Today (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 13,696.74 14,101.75-405.00
8 1,09,573.94 1,12,813.96-3,240.02
10 1,36,967.42 1,41,017.45-4,050.03
100 13,69,674.20 14,10,174.50-40,500.30

18K Gold Rate in Siliguri Today (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 11,214.58 11,546.19-331.61
8 89,716.65 92,369.51-2,652.86
10 1,12,145.81 1,15,461.89-3,316.08
100 11,21,458.10 11,54,618.90-33,160.80

Compare Average Gold Rate for 22K & 24K

Date22K24K
10 days1,40,834.821,53,749.81
20 days1,42,812.661,55,909.01
30 days1,44,411.861,57,654.87
60 days1,42,441.471,55,503.78
90 days1,39,205.511,51,971.08
180 days1,39,474.691,52,209.26
1 year1,21,463.561,32,526.92

Gold Rate in Siliguri for Last 14 Days (1 gram)

Date22K24K
Jun 11, 202613,696.74 014,952.77 0
Jun 10, 202613,696.74 (-405.00)14,952.77 (-442.14)
Jun 9, 202614,101.75 (-208.42)15,394.92 (-227.53)
Jun 8, 202614,310.16 (+300.75)15,622.45 (+328.33)
Jun 7, 202614,009.41 015,294.12 0
Jun 6, 202614,009.41 015,294.12 0
Jun 5, 202614,009.41 (-372.93)15,294.12 (-407.13)
Jun 4, 202614,382.35 (+70.80)15,701.25 (+77.29)
Jun 3, 202614,311.55 (+4.25)15,623.96 (+4.64)
Jun 2, 202614,307.30 (+80.41)15,619.32 (+87.78)
Jun 1, 202614,226.89 (-163.59)15,531.54 (-178.59)
May 31, 202614,390.48 015,710.13 0
May 30, 202614,390.48 015,710.13 0
May 29, 202614,390.48 (+21.54)15,710.13 (+23.51)
May 28, 202614,368.94 015,686.62 0

Should You Invest in Gold Now?

Expert Opinion

"Rising crude oil prices kept inflation concerns elevated, while investors also remained cautious ahead of key U.S. economic data and interest rate signals from the Federal Reserve. A stronger dollar further limited upside momentum in bullion prices," said Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer (Research) at Master Capital Services.

Updated: June 1, 2026

Gold to Silver Ratio (GSR)

62.93
<40Gold Extreme Discount
40-50Gold Undervalued
50-70Neutral Zone
70-80Silver Undervalued
>80Silver Extreme Discount

Neutral Zone

Neither metal is a "steal" relative to each other; continue your regular 50/50 or 60/40 split.

Nifty 50 to Gold Ratio

1.57
<2.0Equities Deeply Undervalued
2.0-2.5Equities Favoring Gold
2.5-3.5Equilibrium Zone
3.5-4.5Equity Exuberance
>4.5Equity Bubble Zone

Equities Deeply Undervalued

Gold is at a "crowded" peak; historically, this is the best time to move capital into stocks for a bull run.

Historical Price of Gold Rate in Siliguri

Date22K24K
1 June 1,42,268.88 1,55,315.37
11 June 1,36,967.42 1,49,527.75
Highest rate 1,43,823.46 (4 June) 1,57,012.51 (4 June)
Lowest rate 1,36,967.42 (11 June) 1,49,527.75 (11 June)
Trend
Falling
Falling
% Change-3.73%-3.73%
Date22K24K
1 May 1,37,814.95 1,50,453.00
31 May 1,43,904.79 1,57,101.30
Highest rate 1,50,142.51 (13 May) 1,63,911.04 (13 May)
Lowest rate 1,37,814.95 (1 May) 1,50,453.00 (1 May)
Trend
Rising
Rising
% Change4.42%4.42%
Date22K24K
1 April 0.00 0.00
30 April 1,37,814.95 1,50,453.00
Highest rate 1,42,866.86 (19 April) 1,55,968.19 (19 April)
Lowest rate 0.00 (1 April) 0.00 (1 April)
Trend
Rising
Rising
% ChangeInfinity%Infinity%
Date22K24K
1 March 1,48,079.60 1,61,658.95
31 March 1,34,706.71 1,47,059.73
Highest rate 1,53,840.41 (3 March) 1,67,948.05 (3 March)
Lowest rate 1,27,745.31 (23 March) 1,39,459.94 (23 March)
Trend
Falling
Falling
% Change-9.03%-9.03%
Date22K24K
1 February 1,48,807.32 1,62,307.74
28 February 1,48,079.60 1,61,658.95
Highest rate 1,49,927.31 (25 February) 1,63,528.63 (25 February)
Lowest rate 1,41,936.03 (3 February) 1,54,820.96 (3 February)
Trend
Falling
Falling
% Change-0.49%-0.40%
Date22K24K
1 January 1,25,035.28 1,36,376.44
31 January 1,56,768.33 1,70,995.23
Highest rate 1,65,718.16 (30 January) 1,80,752.26 (30 January)
Lowest rate 1,25,035.28 (1 January) 1,36,376.44 (1 January)
Trend
Rising
Rising
% Change25.38%25.38%
Date22K24K
1 December 1,20,343.43 1,31,260.81
31 December 1,26,246.08 1,37,698.23
Highest rate 1,30,897.57 (28 December) 1,42,773.50 (28 December)
Lowest rate 1,19,990.28 (10 December) 1,30,877.39 (10 December)
Trend
Rising
Rising
% Change4.90%4.90%
Date22K24K
1 November 1,14,279.34 1,24,651.86
30 November 1,20,353.52 1,31,270.90
Highest rate 1,20,353.52 (30 November) 1,31,270.90 (30 November)
Lowest rate 1,12,614.49 (6 November) 1,22,835.66 (6 November)
Trend
Rising
Rising
% Change5.32%5.31%
Date22K24K
1 October 1,08,803.50 1,18,681.61
31 October 1,12,614.49 1,22,835.66
Highest rate 1,22,979.95 (18 October) 1,34,149.58 (18 October)
Lowest rate 1,08,803.50 (1 October) 1,18,681.61 (1 October)
Trend
Rising
Rising
% Change3.50%3.50%
Date22K24K
1 September 97,230.27 1,06,059.02
30 September 1,07,844.95 1,17,632.25
Highest rate 1,07,844.95 (30 September) 1,17,632.25 (30 September)
Lowest rate 97,230.27 (1 September) 1,06,059.02 (1 September)
Trend
Rising
Rising
% Change10.92%10.91%
Date22K24K
1 August 92,689.77 1,01,094.74
31 August 97,240.36 1,06,069.11
Highest rate 97,240.36 (31 August) 1,06,069.11 (31 August)
Lowest rate 92,487.97 (2 August) 1,00,882.85 (2 August)
Trend
Rising
Rising
% Change4.91%4.92%
Date22K24K
1 July 90,116.82 98,299.81
31 July 93,113.55 1,01,568.97
Highest rate 94,828.85 (24 July) 1,03,435.62 (24 July)
Lowest rate 90,116.82 (1 July) 98,299.81 (1 July)
Trend
Rising
Rising
% Change3.33%3.33%
Date22K24K
1 June 90,177.36 98,360.35
30 June 90,268.17 98,461.25
Highest rate 94,213.36 (15 June) 1,02,769.68 (15 June)
Lowest rate 90,167.27 (2 June) 98,350.26 (2 June)
Trend
Rising
Rising
% Change0.10%0.10%

Related Links:

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Gold Rate News

Gold, silver rates today: Comex gold, silver trim losses after softer US inflation data; Middle East tensions cap gains

Gold, silver rates today: Comex gold, silver trim losses after softer US inflation data; Middle East tensions cap gains

3 min read 08:55 PM IST
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Gold Rate Calculator

Gold Rate in Siliguri for 10gm 24 Carat is -

Editor's Note: This page was originally published in January 2023 and has been updated with the latest developments regularly since then.

Gold Rate in Siliguri FAQs

On 10 June 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Siliguri stands at ₹13,696 per gram.

Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹14,952 per gram in the Siliguri market.

A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Siliguri, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,79,433 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,64,360 in 22 karat purity.

Buying 2 tolas of gold in Siliguri requires an investment of roughly ₹3,28,721 for 22 karat and ₹3,58,866 for 24 karat variants.

To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Siliguri, you would spend approximately ₹4,93,082 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,38,299 for 24 karat gold.

As of 10 June 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,36,967 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,49,527 in Siliguri.

Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Siliguri. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Yes, all gold purchases in Siliguri are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Siliguri typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Siliguri, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.

Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.

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