Editor's Note: This page was originally published in January 2023 and has been updated with the latest developments regularly since then.

Gold Rate in Siliguri FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Siliguri? On 10 June 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Siliguri stands at ₹13,696 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Siliguri? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹14,952 per gram in the Siliguri market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Siliguri? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Siliguri, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,79,433 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,64,360 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Siliguri? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Siliguri requires an investment of roughly ₹3,28,721 for 22 karat and ₹3,58,866 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Siliguri? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Siliguri, you would spend approximately ₹4,93,082 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,38,299 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Siliguri? As of 10 June 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,36,967 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,49,527 in Siliguri.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Siliguri? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Siliguri. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Siliguri subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Siliguri are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Siliguri in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Siliguri typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Siliguri above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Siliguri, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.