18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,722 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,000 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Surat is priced around ₹ 1,39,630 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K)Surat, famously known as India's diamond-polishing hub and textile powerhouse, is now steadily rising as one of Gujarat's leading centres of gold consumption. The city’s growing affluence, bustling trade culture, and deep-rooted traditions make gold not just a symbol of wealth but a part of daily life—be it in weddings, festivals, or investments. Surat boasts a mix of traditional bazaars and modern jewellery showrooms. Key areas for gold shopping include Gopipura, Rander Road, Athwagate, and Varachha Road, all known for their skilled jewellers and wide range of ornaments.

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Surat? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Surat stands at ₹12,800 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Surat? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,963 per gram in the Surat market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Surat? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Surat, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,556 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,600 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Surat? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Surat requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,200 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,112 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Surat? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Surat, you would spend approximately ₹4,60,800 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,02,668 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Surat? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,000 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,630 in Surat.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Surat? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Surat. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Surat subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Surat are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Surat in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Surat typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Surat above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Surat, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.