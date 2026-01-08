Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K)Surat, famously known as India's diamond-polishing hub and textile powerhouse, is now steadily rising as one of Gujarat's leading centres of gold consumption. The city’s growing affluence, bustling trade culture, and deep-rooted traditions make gold not just a symbol of wealth but a part of daily life—be it in weddings, festivals, or investments. Surat boasts a mix of traditional bazaars and modern jewellery showrooms. Key areas for gold shopping include Gopipura, Rander Road, Athwagate, and Varachha Road, all known for their skilled jewellers and wide range of ornaments.
Current Gold Prices in Surat: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Surat is priced around ₹ 1,39,630 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,000 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,722 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,472.25
|₹ 10,422.75
|49.50
|8
|₹ 83,778.00
|₹ 83,382.00
|396.00
|10
|₹ 1,04,722.50
|₹ 1,04,227.50
|495.00
|100
|₹ 10,47,225.00
|₹ 10,42,275.00
|4,950.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,800.00
|₹ 12,740.00
|60.00
|8
|₹ 1,02,400.00
|₹ 1,01,920.00
|480.00
|10
|₹ 1,28,000.00
|₹ 1,27,400.00
|600.00
|100
|₹ 12,80,000.00
|₹ 12,74,000.00
|6,000.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,963.00
|₹ 13,897.00
|66.00
|8
|₹ 1,11,704.00
|₹ 1,11,176.00
|528.00
|10
|₹ 1,39,630.00
|₹ 1,38,970.00
|660.00
|100
|₹ 13,96,300.00
|₹ 13,89,700.00
|6,600.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,847.00
|₹ 1,37,276.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,147.00
|₹ 1,37,603.00
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,807.67
|₹ 1,36,142.67
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,760.67
|₹ 1,31,728.67
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,891.36
|₹ 1,29,692.91
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,202.18
|₹ 1,18,031.84
|1 year
|₹ 96,227.32
|₹ 1,04,970.28
|2 years
|₹ 81,544.94
|₹ 88,956.65
|3 years
|₹ 72,720.08
|₹ 79,328.41
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,780.00
|₹ 1,35,020.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,28,000.00
|₹ 1,39,630.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,28,000.00 (8 January)
|₹ 1,39,630.00 (8 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,780.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,020.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.41%
|3.41%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,130.00
|₹ 1,29,950.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,24,980.00
|₹ 1,36,330.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,590.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,360.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,780.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,570.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,140.00
|₹ 1,23,420.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,140.00
|₹ 1,29,960.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,140.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,29,960.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,490.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,620.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.30%
|5.30%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,748.00
|₹ 1,17,538.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,490.00
|₹ 1,21,620.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,798.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,868.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,748.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,538.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.47%
|3.47%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,278.00
|₹ 1,05,028.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,798.00
|₹ 1,16,498.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,798.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,498.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,278.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,05,028.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.93%
|10.92%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,778.00
|₹ 1,00,108.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,288.00
|₹ 1,05,038.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,288.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,05,038.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,578.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,898.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.92%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,228.00
|₹ 97,338.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,198.00
|₹ 1,00,578.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,898.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,428.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,228.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,338.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,288.00
|₹ 97,398.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,378.00
|₹ 97,498.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,288.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,768.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,278.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,388.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,828.00
|₹ 97,988.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,298.00
|₹ 97,408.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,398.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,698.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,178.00 (16 May)
|₹ 94,008.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,348.00
|₹ 92,008.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,898.00
|₹ 98,068.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 92,998.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,448.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,318.00 (10 April)
|₹ 89,808.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.58%
|6.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,678.00
|₹ 86,918.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,678.00
|₹ 91,278.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,688.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,288.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,478.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,698.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,398.00
|₹ 84,428.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,178.00
|₹ 87,458.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,848.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,188.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,128.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,128.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,178.00
|₹ 77,638.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,198.00
|₹ 83,118.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,198.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,118.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,178.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,638.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.05%
|7.06%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Surat stands at ₹12,800 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,963 per gram in the Surat market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Surat, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,556 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,600 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Surat requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,200 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,112 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Surat, you would spend approximately ₹4,60,800 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,02,668 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,000 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,630 in Surat.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Surat. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Surat are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Surat typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Surat, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.