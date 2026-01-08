18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,805 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,100 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Thanjavur is priced around ₹ 1,39,740 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

As of the latest data:

Gold Rate in Thanjavur for 10 gm 24 Carat is ₹ -

The rupee’s decline and what it means for your investment portfolio

Gold Rate in Thanjavur FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Thanjavur? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Thanjavur stands at ₹12,810 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Thanjavur? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,974 per gram in the Thanjavur market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Thanjavur? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Thanjavur, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,688 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,720 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Thanjavur? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Thanjavur requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,440 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,376 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Thanjavur? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Thanjavur, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,160 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,03,064 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Thanjavur? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,100 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,740 in Thanjavur.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Thanjavur? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Thanjavur. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Thanjavur subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Thanjavur are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Thanjavur in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Thanjavur typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Thanjavur above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Thanjavur, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.