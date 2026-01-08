24 Carat
Gold Rate in Thrissur: An In-Depth Analysis of 18 Karat, 22 Karat, and 24 Karat Gold Prices

Current Gold Prices in Thrissur: 22 carat, and 24 carat

As of the latest data:

  • 24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Thrissur is priced around ₹ 1,38,410 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

  • 22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,890 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

  • 18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,807 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

Gold Rate in Thrissur for 10gm 24 Carat is -

18K Gold Rate in Thrissur (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 10,380.75 10,423.50-42.75
8 83,046.00 83,388.00-342.00
10 1,03,807.50 1,04,235.00-427.50
100 10,38,075.00 10,42,350.00-4,275.00

22K Gold Rate in Thrissur (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 12,689.00 12,741.00-52.00
8 1,01,512.00 1,01,928.00-416.00
10 1,26,890.00 1,27,410.00-520.00
100 12,68,900.00 12,74,100.00-5,200.00

24K Gold Rate in Thrissur (INR)

GramTodayYesterdayChange
1 13,841.00 13,898.00-57.00
8 1,10,728.00 1,11,184.00-456.00
10 1,38,410.00 1,38,980.00-570.00
100 13,84,100.00 13,89,800.00-5,700.00

Compare Average Gold Rate for 22K & 24K

Date22K24K
10 days1,25,745.001,37,163.00
20 days1,26,101.001,37,551.50
30 days1,24,780.331,36,111.00
60 days1,20,752.001,31,717.83
90 days1,18,879.821,29,678.04
180 days1,08,175.411,18,004.69
1 year96,194.721,04,936.04
2 years80,788.6188,140.11
3 years69,856.4376,211.92

Gold Rate in Thrissur for Last 14 Days (1 gram)

Date22K24K
Jan 7, 202612,754.00 (+55.00)13,911.00 (+60.00)
Jan 6, 202612,699.00 (+76.00)13,851.00 (+83.00)
Jan 5, 202612,623.00 (+145.00)13,768.00 (+158.00)
Jan 4, 202612,478.00 (-36.00)13,610.00 (-39.00)
Jan 3, 202612,514.00 (+105.00)13,649.00 (+114.00)
Jan 2, 202612,409.00 (+17.00)13,535.00 (+19.00)
Jan 1, 202612,392.00 (-120.00)13,516.00 (-131.00)
Dec 31, 202512,512.00 (-280.00)13,647.00 (-305.00)
Dec 30, 202512,792.00 (-180.00)13,952.00 (-197.00)
Dec 29, 202512,972.00 (-1.00)14,149.00 (-1.00)
Dec 28, 202512,973.00 (+109.00)14,150.00 (+119.00)
Dec 27, 202512,864.00 (+70.00)14,031.00 (+77.00)
Dec 26, 202512,794.00 (+30.00)13,954.00 (+32.00)
Dec 25, 202512,764.00 (+35.00)13,922.00 (+38.00)

Historical Price of Gold Rate in Thrissur

Date22K24K
1 January 1,23,790.00 1,35,030.00
8 January 1,26,890.00 1,38,410.00
Highest rate 1,27,410.00 (7 January) 1,38,980.00 (7 January)
Lowest rate 1,23,790.00 (1 January) 1,35,030.00 (1 January)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change2.50%2.50%
Date22K24K
1 December 1,19,140.00 1,29,960.00
31 December 1,24,990.00 1,36,340.00
Highest rate 1,29,600.00 (28 December) 1,41,370.00 (28 December)
Lowest rate 1,18,790.00 (10 December) 1,29,580.00 (10 December)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change4.91%4.91%
Date22K24K
1 November 1,13,150.00 1,23,430.00
30 November 1,19,150.00 1,29,970.00
Highest rate 1,19,150.00 (30 November) 1,29,970.00 (30 November)
Lowest rate 1,11,500.00 (6 November) 1,21,630.00 (6 November)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change5.30%5.30%
Date22K24K
1 October 1,07,706.00 1,17,496.00
31 October 1,11,500.00 1,21,630.00
Highest rate 1,21,756.00 (18 October) 1,32,826.00 (18 October)
Lowest rate 1,07,706.00 (1 October) 1,17,496.00 (1 October)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.52%3.52%
Date22K24K
1 September 96,236.00 1,04,986.00
30 September 1,06,756.00 1,16,456.00
Highest rate 1,06,756.00 (30 September) 1,16,456.00 (30 September)
Lowest rate 96,236.00 (1 September) 1,04,986.00 (1 September)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change10.93%10.93%
Date22K24K
1 August 91,736.00 1,00,066.00
31 August 96,246.00 1,04,996.00
Highest rate 96,246.00 (31 August) 1,04,996.00 (31 August)
Lowest rate 91,536.00 (2 August) 99,856.00 (2 August)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change4.92%4.93%
Date22K24K
1 July 89,186.00 97,296.00
31 July 92,156.00 1,00,536.00
Highest rate 93,856.00 (24 July) 1,02,386.00 (24 July)
Lowest rate 89,186.00 (1 July) 97,296.00 (1 July)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.33%3.33%
Date22K24K
1 June 89,246.00 97,366.00
30 June 89,336.00 97,456.00
Highest rate 93,246.00 (15 June) 1,01,726.00 (15 June)
Lowest rate 89,236.00 (2 June) 97,356.00 (2 June)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change0.10%0.09%
Date22K24K
1 May 89,786.00 97,946.00
31 May 89,256.00 97,366.00
Highest rate 91,356.00 (9 May) 99,656.00 (9 May)
Lowest rate 86,136.00 (16 May) 93,966.00 (16 May)
Trend Falling Falling
% Change-0.59%-0.59%
Date22K24K
1 April 84,306.00 91,966.00
30 April 89,856.00 98,026.00
Highest rate 92,956.00 (23 April) 1,01,406.00 (23 April)
Lowest rate 82,286.00 (9 April) 89,766.00 (9 April)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change6.58%6.59%
Date22K24K
1 March 79,636.00 86,876.00
31 March 83,636.00 91,236.00
Highest rate 83,646.00 (30 March) 91,246.00 (30 March)
Lowest rate 79,436.00 (4 March) 86,656.00 (4 March)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change5.02%5.02%
Date22K24K
1 February 77,356.00 84,386.00
28 February 80,136.00 87,416.00
Highest rate 80,806.00 (26 February) 88,146.00 (26 February)
Lowest rate 77,086.00 (4 February) 84,086.00 (4 February)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change3.59%3.59%
Date22K24K
1 January 71,136.00 77,596.00
31 January 76,156.00 83,076.00
Highest rate 76,156.00 (31 January) 83,076.00 (31 January)
Lowest rate 71,136.00 (1 January) 77,596.00 (1 January)
Trend Rising Rising
% Change7.06%7.06%

Gold Rate in Thrissur FAQs

On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Thrissur stands at ₹12,689 per gram.

Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,841 per gram in the Thrissur market.

A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Thrissur, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,092 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,268 in 22 karat purity.

Buying 2 tolas of gold in Thrissur requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,536 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,184 for 24 karat variants.

To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Thrissur, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,804 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,276 for 24 karat gold.

As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,890 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,410 in Thrissur.

Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Thrissur. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Yes, all gold purchases in Thrissur are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Thrissur typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Thrissur, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.

Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.

