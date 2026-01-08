Current Gold Prices in Tirupati: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Tirupati is priced around ₹ 1,38,440 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,920 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,830 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,383.00
|₹ 10,425.75
|-42.75
|8
|₹ 83,064.00
|₹ 83,406.00
|-342.00
|10
|₹ 1,03,830.00
|₹ 1,04,257.50
|-427.50
|100
|₹ 10,38,300.00
|₹ 10,42,575.00
|-4,275.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,692.00
|₹ 12,744.00
|-52.00
|8
|₹ 1,01,536.00
|₹ 1,01,952.00
|-416.00
|10
|₹ 1,26,920.00
|₹ 1,27,440.00
|-520.00
|100
|₹ 12,69,200.00
|₹ 12,74,400.00
|-5,200.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,844.00
|₹ 13,901.00
|-57.00
|8
|₹ 1,10,752.00
|₹ 1,11,208.00
|-456.00
|10
|₹ 1,38,440.00
|₹ 1,39,010.00
|-570.00
|100
|₹ 13,84,400.00
|₹ 13,90,100.00
|-5,700.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,775.00
|₹ 1,37,193.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,131.00
|₹ 1,37,581.50
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,810.33
|₹ 1,36,141.00
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,781.83
|₹ 1,31,747.67
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,900.94
|₹ 1,29,699.17
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,180.47
|₹ 1,18,010.69
|1 year
|₹ 96,191.64
|₹ 1,04,934.00
|2 years
|₹ 81,251.15
|₹ 88,631.44
|3 years
|₹ 72,507.56
|₹ 79,094.17
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,820.00
|₹ 1,35,060.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,26,920.00
|₹ 1,38,440.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,27,440.00 (7 January)
|₹ 1,39,010.00 (7 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,820.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,060.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|2.50%
|2.50%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,170.00
|₹ 1,29,990.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,25,020.00
|₹ 1,36,370.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,630.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,400.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,820.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,610.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,190.00
|₹ 1,23,470.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,180.00
|₹ 1,30,000.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,180.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,30,000.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,520.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,650.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.29%
|5.29%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,695.00
|₹ 1,17,485.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,520.00
|₹ 1,21,650.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,745.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,815.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,695.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,485.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.55%
|3.55%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,225.00
|₹ 1,04,975.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,745.00
|₹ 1,16,445.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,745.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,445.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,225.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,04,975.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.93%
|10.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,725.00
|₹ 1,00,055.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,235.00
|₹ 1,04,985.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,235.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,04,985.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,525.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,845.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.92%
|4.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,175.00
|₹ 97,285.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,145.00
|₹ 1,00,525.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,845.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,375.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,175.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,285.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,235.00
|₹ 97,345.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,325.00
|₹ 97,445.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,235.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,715.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,225.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,335.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,775.00
|₹ 97,935.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,245.00
|₹ 97,355.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,345.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,645.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,125.00 (16 May)
|₹ 93,955.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,295.00
|₹ 91,955.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,845.00
|₹ 98,015.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 92,945.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,395.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,275.00 (9 April)
|₹ 89,755.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.58%
|6.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,625.00
|₹ 86,865.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,625.00
|₹ 91,225.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,635.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,235.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,425.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,645.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,345.00
|₹ 84,375.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,125.00
|₹ 87,405.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,795.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,135.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,075.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,075.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,125.00
|₹ 77,585.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,145.00
|₹ 83,065.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,145.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,065.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,125.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,585.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.06%
|7.06%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Tirupati stands at ₹12,692 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,844 per gram in the Tirupati market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Tirupati, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,128 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,304 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Tirupati requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,608 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,256 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Tirupati, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,912 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,384 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,920 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,440 in Tirupati.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Tirupati. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Tirupati are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Tirupati typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Tirupati, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.