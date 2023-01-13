Editor's Note: This page was originally published in January 2023 and has been updated with the latest developments regularly since then.

Gold Rate in Trichy FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Trichy? On 10 June 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Trichy stands at ₹13,615 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Trichy? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹14,863 per gram in the Trichy market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Trichy? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Trichy, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,78,366 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,63,383 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Trichy? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Trichy requires an investment of roughly ₹3,26,767 for 22 karat and ₹3,56,732 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Trichy? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Trichy, you would spend approximately ₹4,90,150 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,35,098 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Trichy? As of 10 June 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,36,152 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,48,638 in Trichy.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Trichy? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Trichy. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Trichy subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Trichy are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Trichy in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Trichy typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Trichy above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Trichy, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.