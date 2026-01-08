Latest Price Trends (18K, 22K & 24K)Vadodara, the cultural capital of Gujarat, is renowned for its rich heritage and vibrant economy, making gold a sought-after investment for its residents. The demand for gold in Vododra often sees a spike during local festivals like the Makar Sankranti and Navratri, as purchasing gold during these auspicious occasions is often seen as a blessing for prosperity. Residents often see gold as a safe haven against inflation and economic uncertainties, leading to consistent demand. Like other cities in India, the prices for gold in Vadodara are dependent on a host of global and local factors.
Current Gold Prices in Vadodara: 22 carat, and 24 carat
As of the latest data:
24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Vadodara is priced around ₹ 1,39,710 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.
22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,28,080 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,04,782 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 10,478.25
|₹ 10,428.75
|49.50
|8
|₹ 83,826.00
|₹ 83,430.00
|396.00
|10
|₹ 1,04,782.50
|₹ 1,04,287.50
|495.00
|100
|₹ 10,47,825.00
|₹ 10,42,875.00
|4,950.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 12,808.00
|₹ 12,748.00
|60.00
|8
|₹ 1,02,464.00
|₹ 1,01,984.00
|480.00
|10
|₹ 1,28,080.00
|₹ 1,27,480.00
|600.00
|100
|₹ 12,80,800.00
|₹ 12,74,800.00
|6,000.00
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|₹ 13,971.00
|₹ 13,905.00
|66.00
|8
|₹ 1,11,768.00
|₹ 1,11,240.00
|528.00
|10
|₹ 1,39,710.00
|₹ 1,39,050.00
|660.00
|100
|₹ 13,97,100.00
|₹ 13,90,500.00
|6,600.00
|Date
|22K
|24K
|10 days
|₹ 1,25,927.00
|₹ 1,37,356.00
|20 days
|₹ 1,26,227.00
|₹ 1,37,683.00
|30 days
|₹ 1,24,887.67
|₹ 1,36,222.67
|60 days
|₹ 1,20,840.67
|₹ 1,31,808.67
|90 days
|₹ 1,18,952.99
|₹ 1,29,754.54
|180 days
|₹ 1,08,229.49
|₹ 1,18,059.27
|1 year
|₹ 96,237.24
|₹ 1,04,980.26
|2 years
|₹ 81,349.61
|₹ 88,738.21
|3 years
|₹ 72,589.80
|₹ 79,182.72
|Date
|22K
|24K
|Jan 7, 2026
|₹ 12,754.00 (+55.00)
|₹ 13,911.00 (+60.00)
|Jan 6, 2026
|₹ 12,699.00 (+76.00)
|₹ 13,851.00 (+83.00)
|Jan 5, 2026
|₹ 12,623.00 (+145.00)
|₹ 13,768.00 (+158.00)
|Jan 4, 2026
|₹ 12,478.00 (-36.00)
|₹ 13,610.00 (-39.00)
|Jan 3, 2026
|₹ 12,514.00 (+105.00)
|₹ 13,649.00 (+114.00)
|Jan 2, 2026
|₹ 12,409.00 (+17.00)
|₹ 13,535.00 (+19.00)
|Jan 1, 2026
|₹ 12,392.00 (-120.00)
|₹ 13,516.00 (-131.00)
|Dec 31, 2025
|₹ 12,512.00 (-280.00)
|₹ 13,647.00 (-305.00)
|Dec 30, 2025
|₹ 12,792.00 (-180.00)
|₹ 13,952.00 (-197.00)
|Dec 29, 2025
|₹ 12,972.00 (-1.00)
|₹ 14,149.00 (-1.00)
|Dec 28, 2025
|₹ 12,973.00 (+109.00)
|₹ 14,150.00 (+119.00)
|Dec 27, 2025
|₹ 12,864.00 (+70.00)
|₹ 14,031.00 (+77.00)
|Dec 26, 2025
|₹ 12,794.00 (+30.00)
|₹ 13,954.00 (+32.00)
|Dec 25, 2025
|₹ 12,764.00 (+35.00)
|₹ 13,922.00 (+38.00)
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 1,23,860.00
|₹ 1,35,100.00
|8 January
|₹ 1,28,080.00
|₹ 1,39,710.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,28,080.00 (8 January)
|₹ 1,39,710.00 (8 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,23,860.00 (1 January)
|₹ 1,35,100.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.41%
|3.41%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 December
|₹ 1,19,210.00
|₹ 1,30,030.00
|31 December
|₹ 1,25,060.00
|₹ 1,36,410.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,29,670.00 (28 December)
|₹ 1,41,440.00 (28 December)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,18,860.00 (10 December)
|₹ 1,29,650.00 (10 December)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.91%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 November
|₹ 1,13,220.00
|₹ 1,23,500.00
|30 November
|₹ 1,19,220.00
|₹ 1,30,040.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,19,220.00 (30 November)
|₹ 1,30,040.00 (30 November)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,11,570.00 (6 November)
|₹ 1,21,700.00 (6 November)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.30%
|5.30%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 October
|₹ 1,07,741.00
|₹ 1,17,531.00
|31 October
|₹ 1,11,570.00
|₹ 1,21,700.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,21,791.00 (18 October)
|₹ 1,32,861.00 (18 October)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 1,07,741.00 (1 October)
|₹ 1,17,531.00 (1 October)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.55%
|3.55%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 September
|₹ 96,271.00
|₹ 1,05,021.00
|30 September
|₹ 1,06,791.00
|₹ 1,16,491.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 1,06,791.00 (30 September)
|₹ 1,16,491.00 (30 September)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 96,271.00 (1 September)
|₹ 1,05,021.00 (1 September)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|10.93%
|10.92%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 August
|₹ 91,771.00
|₹ 1,00,101.00
|31 August
|₹ 96,281.00
|₹ 1,05,031.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 96,281.00 (31 August)
|₹ 1,05,031.00 (31 August)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 91,571.00 (2 August)
|₹ 99,891.00 (2 August)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|4.91%
|4.93%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 July
|₹ 89,221.00
|₹ 97,331.00
|31 July
|₹ 92,191.00
|₹ 1,00,571.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,891.00 (24 July)
|₹ 1,02,421.00 (24 July)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,221.00 (1 July)
|₹ 97,331.00 (1 July)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.33%
|3.33%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 June
|₹ 89,281.00
|₹ 97,391.00
|30 June
|₹ 89,371.00
|₹ 97,491.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 93,281.00 (15 June)
|₹ 1,01,761.00 (15 June)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 89,271.00 (2 June)
|₹ 97,381.00 (2 June)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|0.10%
|0.10%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 May
|₹ 89,821.00
|₹ 97,981.00
|31 May
|₹ 89,291.00
|₹ 97,401.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 91,391.00 (9 May)
|₹ 99,691.00 (9 May)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 86,171.00 (16 May)
|₹ 94,001.00 (16 May)
|Trend
|Falling
|Falling
|% Change
|-0.59%
|-0.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 April
|₹ 84,341.00
|₹ 92,001.00
|30 April
|₹ 89,891.00
|₹ 98,061.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 92,991.00 (23 April)
|₹ 1,01,441.00 (23 April)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 82,311.00 (10 April)
|₹ 89,801.00 (9 April)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|6.58%
|6.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 March
|₹ 79,671.00
|₹ 86,911.00
|31 March
|₹ 83,671.00
|₹ 91,271.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 83,681.00 (30 March)
|₹ 91,281.00 (30 March)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 79,471.00 (4 March)
|₹ 86,691.00 (4 March)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|5.02%
|5.02%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 February
|₹ 77,391.00
|₹ 84,421.00
|28 February
|₹ 80,171.00
|₹ 87,451.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 80,841.00 (26 February)
|₹ 88,181.00 (26 February)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 77,121.00 (4 February)
|₹ 84,121.00 (4 February)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|3.59%
|3.59%
|Date
|22K
|24K
|1 January
|₹ 71,171.00
|₹ 77,631.00
|31 January
|₹ 76,191.00
|₹ 83,111.00
|Highest rate
|₹ 76,191.00 (31 January)
|₹ 83,111.00 (31 January)
|Lowest rate
|₹ 71,171.00 (1 January)
|₹ 77,631.00 (1 January)
|Trend
|Rising
|Rising
|% Change
|7.05%
|7.06%
On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Vadodara stands at ₹12,808 per gram.
Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,971 per gram in the Vadodara market.
A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Vadodara, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,67,652 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,53,696 in 22 karat purity.
Buying 2 tolas of gold in Vadodara requires an investment of roughly ₹3,07,392 for 22 karat and ₹3,35,304 for 24 karat variants.
To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Vadodara, you would spend approximately ₹4,61,088 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,02,956 for 24 karat gold.
As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,28,080 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,39,710 in Vadodara.
Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Vadodara. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.
Yes, all gold purchases in Vadodara are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).
The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Vadodara typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.
For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Vadodara, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.
Physical gold remains a dependable and secure investment in 2026, offering both tangible asset value and emotional reassurance, thanks to its inherent stability and psychological comfort.