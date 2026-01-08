18 carat Gold: With a purity of 75%, 18 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,03,837 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

22 carat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 carat gold is priced at approximately ₹ 1,26,930 of 10 gram. It is widely used for jewelry making.

24 carat Gold: The purest form, 24 carat gold in Visakhapatnam is priced around ₹ 1,38,450 of 10 gram. It is primarily used for investment.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Visakhapatnam? On 8 January 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Visakhapatnam stands at ₹12,693 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Visakhapatnam? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹13,845 per gram in the Visakhapatnam market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Visakhapatnam? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Visakhapatnam, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,66,140 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,52,316 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Visakhapatnam? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Visakhapatnam requires an investment of roughly ₹3,04,632 for 22 karat and ₹3,32,280 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Visakhapatnam? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Visakhapatnam, you would spend approximately ₹4,56,948 for 22 karat gold and ₹4,98,420 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Visakhapatnam? As of 8 January 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,26,930 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,38,450 in Visakhapatnam.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Visakhapatnam? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Visakhapatnam. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Visakhapatnam subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Visakhapatnam are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Visakhapatnam in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Visakhapatnam typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Visakhapatnam above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Visakhapatnam, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.