Editor's Note: This page was originally published in January 2023 and has been updated with the latest developments regularly since then.

Gold Rate in Yanam FAQs

What is the 22 karat gold price today in Yanam? On 10 June 2026, the market rate for 22 karat gold in Yanam stands at ₹13,588 per gram.

How much does 24 karat gold cost in Yanam? Pure 24 karat gold is currently priced at ₹14,834 per gram in the Yanam market.

How much does 1 tola gold cost in Yanam? A tola is a unit of mass equal to 12 grams. In Yanam, you can purchase 1 tola of gold for approximately ₹1,78,010 in 24 karat purity and ₹1,63,057 in 22 karat purity.

What is the cost for 2 tola gold in Yanam? Buying 2 tolas of gold in Yanam requires an investment of roughly ₹3,26,115 for 22 karat and ₹3,56,021 for 24 karat variants.

How does 22 karat and 24 karat 3 tola gold cost in Yanam? To acquire 3 tolas of gold in Yanam, you would spend approximately ₹4,89,173 for 22 karat gold and ₹5,34,031 for 24 karat gold.

What is the price of 10 gm 22 karat and 24 karat gold in Yanam? As of 10 June 2026, 10 grams of 22 karat gold is valued at ₹1,35,881 while 10 grams of 24 karat gold costs ₹1,48,342 in Yanam.

Is there a difference in the prices of hallmarked and other gold jewellery in Yanam? Yes, pricing varies between hallmarked and non-hallmarked gold jewellery in Yanam. Typically, non-hallmarked gold jewellery is more economical because it lacks official purity certification or assurance.

Is gold purchase in Yanam subject to GST or any other tax? Yes, all gold purchases in Yanam are subject to a 3% GST (1.5% CGST and 1.5% SGST).

What are the making charges on gold jewellery in Yanam in 2026? The crafting costs associated with transforming raw gold into jewellery in Yanam typically range from 5% to 35%, depending on the design complexity and the artisanal skill involved.

What documents are needed to buy gold in Yanam above a certain amount? For gold purchases exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs in Yanam, you must provide your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details as mandated by government regulations.