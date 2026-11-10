Bhai Dooj Photo Prompts: भाई दूज पर बहन को देना है खास सरप्राइज? ChatGPT के इन 15 Prompt से बनाए दिल छू लेने वाली तस्वीर

How to Make Bhai Dooj AI Photos: भाई दूज का त्योहार भाई-बहन के रिश्ते में प्यार और खूबसूरत यादों को फिर से ताजा करने का पर्व होता है। इस दिन बहन भाई के माथे पर तिलक लगाकर उसकी लंबी उम्र की कामना करती है। वहीं भाई भी अपनी बहन को कोई खास तोहफा देकर इस रिश्ते को और यादगार बनाना चाहता है। अगर आप इस बार अपनी बहन को कुछ अलग सरप्राइज देना चाहते हैं तो ChatGPT की मदद ले सकते हैं। आप अपनी और बहन की तस्वीरों को खूबसूरत AI इमेज में बदलकर भी उन्हें खास महसूस करा सकते हैं।

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इसके लिए आपको ChatGPT में अपनी और बहन की फोटो अपलोड करनी होगी और उसके साथ एक अच्छा Prompt लिखना होगा। उसके बाद 1 मिनट के अंदर आप दोनों की एक यादगार तस्वीर बन जाएगी। अब आप कहेंगे कि ये Prompt कहां लाएं? तो हम आपके लिए 15 ऐसे Prompt लेकर आए हैं, जिनसे आप भाईदूज की तस्वीर बना सकेंगे।

भाई-बहन की रॉयल तस्वीर Prompt: Create a royal portrait of me and my sister wearing elegant traditional Indian outfits. Give us a luxurious palace background, warm golden lighting and a beautiful festive atmosphere. Keep our original faces and facial features exactly the same.

बचपन की यादों वाला फोटो Prompt: Turn our uploaded photos into a nostalgic childhood-style brother and sister portrait. Show us sitting together, smiling and sharing a sweet sibling moment. Add a warm vintage background and soft golden lighting. Preserve our facial identity.

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भाई दूज का खास मोमेंट Prompt: Create a beautiful Bhai Dooj celebration scene where my sister is applying tilak on my forehead. Both of us are dressed in traditional Indian clothes. Add a decorated thali, diyas, flowers and festive lights. Keep our real faces unchanged.

बॉलीवुड फिल्म जैसा लुक Prompt: Transform our photo into a cinematic Bollywood-style brother-sister poster. Use dramatic lighting, a beautiful festive background and premium movie-poster aesthetics. Keep both faces realistic and identical to the uploaded photographs.

बहन के साथ ट्रेडिशनल फोटो Prompt: Create an elegant traditional Indian portrait of me and my sister standing together during a festival. I am wearing a classic kurta and my sister is wearing a beautiful saree. Add a palace-inspired background and soft cinematic lighting. Preserve our original faces.

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कार्टून स्टाइल में भाई-बहन Prompt: Convert our uploaded brother-sister photo into a cute 3D animated cartoon-style illustration. Give us expressive smiles, colorful traditional outfits and a beautiful festive background. Maintain recognizable facial features and the original sibling bond.

बहन को दें प्रिंसेस वाला सरप्राइज Prompt: Create a magical princess-themed portrait of my sister and me. Show my sister in an elegant royal gown and me in a royal Indian outfit. Add a beautiful palace, glowing lights and a fairytale atmosphere. Preserve our real facial identities.

बचपन और आज का खूबसूरत कॉम्बिनेशन Prompt: Create a creative split-frame portrait showing our childhood memories on one side and our present-day brother-sister relationship on the other. Make both scenes emotionally connected with warm lighting. Keep our faces recognizable and realistic.

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भाई-बहन की ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट तस्वीर Prompt: Create an emotional black-and-white fine-art portrait of me and my sister. Show us smiling naturally while sitting together. Use professional studio lighting, beautiful shadows and a timeless photography style. Preserve our actual faces.

बहन के लिए स्पेशल गिफ्ट पोस्टर Prompt: Create a premium personalized Bhai Dooj greeting poster featuring me and my sister together. Add beautiful floral decorations, traditional diyas and an elegant festive background. Leave some clean space for a personal message. Keep our faces unchanged.

पहाड़ों में भाई-बहन की तस्वीर Prompt: Create a beautiful travel-style portrait of me and my sister standing together in the mountains. Show us wearing stylish winter outfits with a scenic Himalayan background. Add cinematic natural lighting and a warm emotional feel. Preserve our original faces.

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बारिश में खूबसूरत यादें Prompt: Create a cinematic brother-sister portrait in a beautiful rainy setting. Show us standing under one umbrella, smiling and enjoying the moment. Add soft rain, glowing street lights and a romantic cinematic color tone. Keep our facial features exactly the same.

मॉडर्न और स्टाइलिश फोटोशूट Prompt: Turn our uploaded photo into a professional fashion magazine-style brother-sister photoshoot. Give us stylish outfits, a premium studio background and professional editorial lighting. Keep our original facial identity and natural expressions.

बहन के साथ मंदिर में तस्वीर Prompt: Create a peaceful traditional portrait of me and my sister visiting a beautiful Indian temple. Dress us in elegant ethnic outfits and add warm sunlight, flowers and a spiritual festive atmosphere. Keep our real faces unchanged.

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बहन के लिए इमोशनल यादगार तस्वीर Prompt: Create an emotional and heartwarming portrait of a brother and sister sharing a loving moment. Show the brother gently holding his sister's hand while both smile naturally. Add a beautiful sunset background, soft golden lighting and a nostalgic atmosphere. Preserve both original faces accurately.

ChatGPT में ऐसे बनाएं अपनी तस्वीर सबसे पहले ChatGPT ऐप या वेबसाइट खोलें।

अपनी और बहन की साफ तस्वीर अपलोड करें।

ऊपर दिए गए 15 Prompt में से अपनी पसंद का Prompt कॉपी करें।

Prompt को ChatGPT में पेस्ट करके इमेज बनाने के लिए कहें। अगर तस्वीर में चेहरा सही नहीं आया है, तो दोबारा एडिट करने के लिए कहें कि चेहरे की पहचान और असली फीचर्स बिल्कुल न बदलें।

About the Author Anuj Shrivastava अनुज श्रीवास्तव ने पत्रकारिता में अपनी पहचान बनाई है। साल 2019 में CCS University से मास कम्युनिकेशन की पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद उन्होंने पंजाब केसरी ग्...Read More ✕ Anuj Shrivastava अनुज श्रीवास्तव ने पत्रकारिता में अपनी पहचान बनाई है। साल 2019 में CCS University से मास कम्युनिकेशन की पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद उन्होंने पंजाब केसरी ग्रुप से अपने करियर की शुरुआत की। यहां उन्हें खबरों की जमीनी समझ और फील्ड वर्क का शुरुआती अनुभव मिला। इसके बाद वन इंडिया हिंदी में उन्हें डिजिटल कंटेंट को नए एंगल से पेश करने का मौका मिला,जिसने उनके लेखन को नई धार दी। डिजिटल मीडिया में काम करते हुए अनुज ने बीते 7 वर्षों में कंटेंट की बदलती दुनिया को बेहद करीब से देखा है। ट्रेंड्स को पढ़ना, टोन को पकड़ना और खबरों को दिलचस्प अंदाज में पेश करना उनका सबसे मजबूत पक्ष बन चुका है। इसके बाद उन्होंने नवभारतटाइम्स.कॉम में 3 साल तक बतौर डिजिटल कंटेंट प्रोड्यूसर काम किया,जहां उनका फोकस राजनीति वायरल और ट्रेंडिंग खबरों पर रहा। इस दौरान अनुज ने न सिर्फ तेजी से बदलते डिजिटल ट्रेंड्स को पहचाना,बल्कि खबरों को ज्यादा प्रभावशाली और पाठकों से जुड़ाव भरा बनाने की कला में भी निपुणता हासिल की। हमेशा नयेपन की तलाश में रहते हुए अनुज अपने नाम को सार्थक करने की कोशिश जारी रखे हुए हैं। मई 2025 से अनुज Mint Hindi में राजनीति, बिजनेस, ट्रेंडिंग खबरों को कवर कर रहे हैं और डिजिटल पत्रकारिता को नई दिशा देने में सक्रिय भूमिका निभा रहे हैं।

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