Chhath Puja Photo ChatGPT Prompts: छठ पर घर नहीं जा पाए? ChatGPT में बस डालें ये 5 Prompts, तुरंत रेडी हो जाएगी फोटो

How to Create Chhath Puja AI Photos: आज से महापर्व छठ की शुरुआत हो गई है। अगर आप छठ के इस खास मौके पर घर नहीं पहुंच पाए हैं, तो मायूस होने की जरूरत नहीं है। आप चैट जीपीटी की मदद से आप छठ घाट के साथ तस्वीर बनाकर शेयर कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए बस आपको कुछ Prompt की जरूरत पड़ने वाली हैं। आज हम आपके लिए 5 ऐसे ही प्रॉप्ट लेकर आए हैं, जो आपके छठ को यादगार बना देंगे। इन Prompt के साथ आप अपनी छठ की तस्वीर बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर सकते हैं।

1. Chhath Puja में नदी के बीच खड़े लड़के की फोटो के लिए Prompt A photorealistic, cinematic shot of a young South Asian man with wavy dark hair and a light beard, standing waist-deep in a calm river during golden hour sunset. He is wearing a traditional embroidered orange kurta and has his eyes closed with a serene expression. He is holding a small brass plate (thali) decorated with colorful flowers and a lit oil diya (lamp) in his hands. The background features a vibrant riverside gathering of people celebrating a festival, with soft bokeh lights, glowing diyas floating on the water's surface, and a warm, glowing sun setting on the horizon. Warm golden hour lighting, rich textures, high-resolution photography style.

2. छठ घाट पर हाथों में फलों की टोकरी के साथ फोटो के लिए Prompt Create a photorealistic portrait of a young Indian man at a beautifully decorated Chhath Puja ghat, wearing a traditional cream kurta and white dhoti, holding a bamboo puja basket filled with fruits and thekua, warm diyas around him, devotees and river in the background, golden sunset, face clearly visible, natural Indian facial features, realistic skin texture, detailed eyes, sharp facial details, authentic expression, cinematic photography, ultra-realistic, high resolution.

3. छठ पूजा में गन्ना लेकर घाट की ओर जाते हुए लड़के की फोटो के लिए AI Prompt Subject & Composition: A young man in the center walking forward on a dirt path near a river during sunrise or sunset, smiling happily. He is carrying a bundle of fresh green sugarcane stalks on his shoulder. He is surrounded by women walking in the background wearing traditional bright-colored sarees (red and orange) while balancing shallow bamboo baskets (soop) filled with fruits and lit earthen lamps (diyas) on their heads.

– Attire: The man is wearing a cream-colored embroidered cotton kurta with white pyjamas and traditional sandals.

– Setting & Background: A serene riverbank or ghat (resembling a traditional Chhath Puja setting) with a vibrant, glowing golden-orange sunset or sunrise sky reflecting on the water, bamboo structures in the water, and a soft, warm atmospheric haze.

– Text Overlay & Graphics: At the top of the image, the bold, rustic text "CHHATH" in a textured reddish-brown font beneath a stylized sun icon, with the subtitle below it in a cursive Hindi script font reading "sirf parv nahi… ek ehsaas hai."

– Lighting & Style: Cinematic portrait photography style, hyper-realistic, warm golden hour lighting, rich cultural textures, soft depth of field focusing sharply on the man in the foreground.

4. छठ घाट पर नदी किनारे बैठी लड़की की तस्वीर के लिए Prompt Ultra-realistic 4k cinematic portrait of a young Indian woman (face exactly matching reference) sitting on concrete stairs by the river at night during Chhath Puja, with a rectangular soop of fruits, thekua, and a lit diya beside her. She wears an embroidered anarkali, open silky hair, golden bracelets, looking at the camera with devotion and serenity. Glowing diyas around her and in the water, riverbanks with devotees, warm golden light highlighting textures. HDR, photorealistic reflections, soft bokeh, cinematic festival ambiance, extremely detailed."

5. Chhath Puja Ghat की ओर पूजा सामग्री लेकर जाते हुए Indian Man – AI Image Prompt Create a photorealistic Indian man walking toward a decorated Chhath Puja ghat while carrying a traditional bamboo basket filled with bananas, coconuts, sugarcane and thekua, wearing a simple traditional kurta and dhoti, festive crowd in background, face fully visible, sharp realistic facial details, natural expression, detailed eyes and skin texture, golden-hour lighting, cinematic photography.

Traditional Chhath Puja Woman – AI Image Prompt