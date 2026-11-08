Diwali 2026 Photo AI Prompts: इन 15 धांसू ChatGPT Prompts से आपकी सिंपल फोटो में आएगा दिवाली वाला ग्लो, छा जाएंगी तस्वीर

Diwali 2026 Photo Editing Prompts: आज देशभर में दिवाली का पर्व काफी धूमधाम से मनाया जा रहा है। घरों को दीयों और रंग-बिरंगी लाइटों से सजाया गया है। इस खास दिन पर आप अपनी सिंपल तस्वीर को चैट-जीपीटी की मदद से दिवाली के फेस्टिव लुक में बदल सकते हैं। इसके लिए आपको बस कुछ प्रॉम्प्ट की जरूरत पड़ेगी। हम आपके लिए दिवाली के ऐसे 15 प्रॉम्प्ट लेकर आए हैं, जो आपकी तस्वीर को दिवाली वाली बना देंगे।

ChatGPT की मदद से आप पारंपरिक कपड़ों, खूबसूरत पोज और दिवाली की सजावट वाली तस्वीरें तैयार कर सकते हैं। चाहे आप हाथ में दीया लेकर फोटो बनाना चाहते हों, रंगोली के पास बैठकर तस्वीर खिंचवाना चाहते हों या घर में लक्ष्मी पूजा करते हुए फेस्टिव फोटो बनाना चाहते हों, AI की मदद से अलग-अलग अंदाज में तस्वीरें तैयार की जा सकती हैं।

अगर आप हर बार एक जैसी फोटो और एक ही तरह के पोज से परेशान हैं, तो अलग-अलग ChatGPT फोटो एडिटिंग प्रॉम्प्ट आपके काम आ सकते हैं। इनकी मदद से आप अपनी तस्वीरों में नए आउटफिट, नेचुरल एक्टिविटी और आकर्षक बैकग्राउंड शामिल कर सकते हैं।

दिवाली 2026 के लिए 30+ ChatGPT Photo Editing Prompts 1. Traditional Diwali Look with Glowing Diyas Prompt:

Edit my uploaded photograph into a beautiful and realistic Diwali 2026 portrait. Dress me in a deep wine-red Banarasi silk saree with intricate antique-gold zari borders, traditional gold jhumkas and a delicate gold necklace.

Capture me naturally walking through a beautifully decorated courtyard while carefully balancing two glowing earthen diyas on my open palms. Let me look down at the diyas with a gentle smile, as if someone has captured a candid festive moment.

Create a warm background with golden fairy lights, marigold garlands and decorative lanterns. Use professional DSLR photography, realistic silk fabric, natural skin texture and cinematic golden lighting. Preserve my original face and identity exactly.

2. Creating a Beautiful Rangoli Prompt:

Transform my uploaded photograph into a realistic Diwali rangoli-making scene. Dress me in a mustard-yellow cotton Anarkali suit with delicate mirror-work detailing, a contrasting green dupatta and traditional silver jhumkas.

Show me bending slightly forward while carefully placing colorful flower petals into a large circular rangoli. One hand should be arranging the petals while the other holds a small bowl filled with rose and marigold petals.

Add small glowing diyas around the rangoli, flower decorations and a beautifully decorated entrance. Create a natural candid photography effect with realistic hand movements, warm lighting and Ultra HD 8K details. Keep my original face unchanged.

3. Performing Lakshmi Puja at Home Prompt:

Edit my uploaded photograph into a peaceful and realistic Lakshmi Puja celebration scene during Diwali 2026. Dress me in a royal purple silk salwar suit with a heavily embroidered neckline, a matching dupatta and traditional temple jewellery.

Show me kneeling comfortably in front of a beautifully decorated puja altar, gently offering fresh lotus flowers to the deity. Capture my hands folded respectfully for a moment of prayer, with a peaceful and devotional expression.

Include a traditional puja thali, brass diyas, incense holders, flowers, sweets and marigold garlands. Use warm, soft lighting and realistic Indian home decorations. Maintain my original facial identity, natural skin texture and realistic body proportions.

4. Celebrating Diwali with Sparklers (Phuljhari) Prompt:

Create a stunning and realistic Diwali night photograph using my uploaded picture. Dress me in an emerald-green velvet sharara suit with delicate silver embroidery, a matching short kurti, flowing sharara pants and silver statement earrings.

Capture me in a playful moment while holding a glowing phuljhari at arm's length, gently moving my wrist to create beautiful sparkling light trails. Show me looking towards the sparkler with an excited natural smile rather than posing directly for the camera.

Add decorative diyas, colorful lights and festive decorations in the background. Keep the sparkler safely away from my face and body. Use realistic night photography, natural shadows and professional DSLR quality. Preserve my original face and identity.

5. Lighting Beautiful Decorative Candles Prompt:

Transform my uploaded photograph into an elegant Diwali 2026 festive photograph. Dress me in a pastel peach georgette saree with delicate pearl embroidery, a sleeveless embroidered blouse, a pearl bracelet and subtle diamond-style earrings.

Show me leaning slightly forward while lighting a beautiful decorative candle placed on a flower-decorated wooden table. One hand should hold a long candle lighter while the other gently steadies the candle holder. Capture a natural smile as I concentrate on lighting it.

Decorate the table with rose petals, marigold flowers, golden ornaments and several candles of different heights. Add warm golden lighting and realistic shadows. Create premium festive photography with natural skin texture and realistic fabric details.

6. Decorating a Beautiful Diwali House Prompt:

Edit my uploaded photograph into a premium Diwali home-decoration photoshoot. Dress me in a turquoise-blue embroidered jacket-style kurta with ivory palazzo pants, a colorful phulkari dupatta and oxidised silver jewellery.

Capture me carefully hanging a colorful toran above the entrance of an Indian home. Show one hand adjusting the flower decoration while the other holds the remaining garland. My face should show concentration and a cheerful expression.

Add colorful fairy lights, hanging lanterns, marigold garlands, traditional torans and decorative diyas. Use realistic indoor photography, natural lighting and Ultra HD 8K quality. Do not change my original face or identity.

7. Enjoying a Beautiful Rangoli Prompt:

Create a beautiful festive portrait using my uploaded photograph. Dress me in a lavender-purple embroidered lehenga with a contrasting silver blouse, a lightweight net dupatta and delicate kundan jewellery.

Show me walking slowly around a beautifully decorated rangoli while admiring its colorful floral patterns. Capture the moment as I gently lift the edge of my lehenga to avoid stepping on the rangoli and turn my face towards the camera with a natural smile.

Add flower petals, small glowing diyas and intricate geometric rangoli designs. Use a slightly elevated camera angle, realistic fabric movement and professional festive photography. Preserve my original facial identity.

8. Diwali Selfie with Fairy Lights Prompt:

Turn my uploaded selfie into a stunning Diwali 2026 festive photograph. Dress me in a stylish black velvet Indo-western top with subtle golden sequin detailing, a statement gold choker and elegant earrings.

Capture me holding my smartphone slightly above eye level while taking a spontaneous selfie in front of warm golden fairy lights. Show a natural smile, with my free hand gently adjusting a strand of hair. The pose should look like a real festive selfie rather than a studio photograph.

Add decorative lanterns, glowing diyas and soft golden bokeh effects in the background. Keep my original hairstyle, facial structure and expression recognizable. Use realistic smartphone portrait photography and natural skin texture.

9. Holding a Decorative Diwali Lantern Prompt:

Create a realistic Diwali portrait using my uploaded photograph. Dress me in a mustard-orange silk kurta with intricate thread embroidery, ivory straight-fit trousers, a contrasting maroon stole and traditional gold earrings.

Capture me walking through a decorated courtyard while gently raising a beautiful traditional hanging lantern to adjust its position. Show my head slightly turned towards the lantern with a natural, happy expression.

Add glowing diyas, colorful hanging lanterns, marigold flowers and warm fairy lights. Use professional portrait photography, realistic shadows, natural movement and cinematic golden lighting. Keep my original face and identity exactly the same.

10. Diwali Celebration with Traditional Sweets Prompt:

Edit my photograph into a beautiful Diwali celebration scene. Dress me in a royal blue silk saree with a silver border, a golden necklace and elegant traditional earrings.

Show me naturally leaning towards a sweets table while picking up a kaju katli from a beautifully arranged silver plate. Capture a cheerful candid expression, as if I am about to offer the sweet to someone standing beside the camera.

Decorate the table with ladoos, barfi, gulab jamun, a brass diya and fresh flowers. Add golden fairy lights in the background. Use professional food and lifestyle photography, realistic food textures and Ultra HD 8K quality. Preserve my original facial features.

11. Balcony Diwali Celebration with City Lights Prompt:

Transform my uploaded photograph into a beautiful Diwali night portrait. Dress me in a bottle-green chiffon saree with a rose-gold embroidered border, a matching sleeveless blouse and elegant rose-gold jewellery.

Capture me gently placing a glowing diya along the balcony railing. Show me bending slightly to position the diya carefully while looking towards the beautiful city lights with a peaceful smile.

Add several diyas along the railing, hanging fairy lights and a softly illuminated city skyline in the background. Use cinematic night photography, realistic lighting, beautiful depth of field and Ultra HD 8K resolution. Do not change my original face.

12. Diwali Family Celebration Portrait Prompt:

Create a beautiful and realistic family Diwali portrait using the uploaded family photograph. Give every family member a different traditional outfit instead of matching or repeated clothing. Dress me in a rust-orange embroidered silk kurta with beige trousers and a matching stole.

Capture the family in a natural candid moment while exchanging Diwali gifts. Show one person handing over a decorated gift box, another laughing and a child reaching out excitedly to receive it. Avoid making everyone stand in a straight line.

Decorate the living room with marigold garlands, glowing diyas, colorful rangoli and golden fairy lights. Keep every person's original face and identity unchanged. Use professional family lifestyle photography and realistic expressions.

13. Traditional Diwali Outfit with a Beautiful Dupatta Prompt:

Edit my uploaded photograph into an elegant traditional Diwali fashion photograph. Dress me in a sky-blue chikankari Anarkali suit with delicate white threadwork, a lightweight white embroidered dupatta and small pearl earrings.

Capture me naturally walking down a beautifully decorated staircase while gently holding the edge of my flowing dupatta. Show my face turned slightly towards the camera, with a soft and genuine smile.

Add glowing diyas, flower garlands and warm golden lights along the staircase. Use professional fashion photography, realistic fabric movement, natural skin texture and cinematic lighting. Preserve my exact facial features and original identity.

14. Decorating the Entrance with Diyas Prompt:

Create a realistic Diwali-themed photograph using my uploaded image. Dress me in a bright pink cotton-silk kurta with a contrasting yellow palazzo, delicate mirror-work detailing and colorful bangles.

Show me crouching comfortably near the entrance while carefully placing small glowing earthen diyas along the doorstep. Capture one hand adjusting a diya while the other holds a small brass plate containing additional diyas. My attention should remain focused on the decoration.

Add a colorful rangoli, marigold flower decorations, traditional toran and warm fairy lights around the entrance. Capture the scene naturally with realistic shadows and professional DSLR photography. Keep my face completely unchanged.

15. Diwali Celebration with a Beautiful Flower Thali Prompt:

Transform my photograph into a beautiful festive Diwali portrait. Dress me in a wine-purple velvet salwar suit with detailed antique-gold embroidery, a matching dupatta and traditional gold bangles.

Capture me walking towards a decorated puja area while holding a beautifully arranged brass thali with both hands. The thali should contain fresh marigold flowers, rose petals, a small diya, sweets and decorative items. Show me looking down at the thali with a gentle smile.

Create a rich golden and red festive background with glowing lights and floral decorations. Use soft cinematic lighting, realistic photography and natural skin texture. Maintain my original facial identity exactly.

ChatGPT से दिवाली फोटो एडिटिंग कैसे करें? अगर आपने पहले कभी ChatGPT से फोटो एडिट नहीं की है, तो परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं है। आपको बस नीचे दिए गए स्टेप को फॉलो करना होगा।