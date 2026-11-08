Happy Diwali Wishes 2026: अपनों को भेजनी है खास दिवाली फोटो? ChatGPT से ऐसे करें तैयार, नोट कर लें Step by Step प्रोसेस

Diwali Wishes 2026: आज देशभर दिवाली का त्योहार धूमधाम से मनाया जा रहा है। इस खास मौके पर लोग अपने दोस्तों, रिश्तेदारों और परिवार के सदस्यों को Happy Diwali की शुभकामनाएं भेज रहे हैं। अगर आप भी WhatsApp पर अपनों को कुछ अलग अंदाज में बधाई देना चाहते हैं, तो ChatGPT की मदद ले सकते हैं। इसके जरिए आप एक अलग सा स्पेशल मैसेज, फोटो अपने प्रियजनों को भेज सकते हैं। आइए जानते हैं कि आप उस स्पेशल मैसेज और फोटो को कैसे तैयार कर सकते हैं।

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ChatGPT से Diwali 2026 की फोटो कैसे बनाएं? ChatGPT से दिवाली की तस्वीर बनाने के लिए आप नीचे दिए गए स्टेप को फॉलो कर सकते हैं।

सबसे पहले अपने मोबाइल या कंप्यूटर पर ChatGPT ओपन करें।

अपने अकाउंट में लॉगिन करने के बाद चैट बॉक्स में जाएं।

इमेज बनाने के लिए ChatGPT Images का विकल्प भी इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।

अब चैट बॉक्स में अपनी पसंद के अनुसार एक प्रॉम्प्ट लिखें। ये प्रॉम्प्ट लिख सकते हैं Create a beautiful Happy Diwali 2026 greeting card with glowing diyas, colorful rangoli, golden lights, fireworks in the night sky, traditional Indian festive decorations and elegant Hindi text शुभ दीपावली. Make it HD quality, square format, perfect for WhatsApp sharing.

इस प्रॉम्प्ट से ChatGPT आपकी बताई गई थीम के अनुसार दिवाली ग्रीटिंग इमेज तैयार करेगा।

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यहां आप अपनी पसंद के अनुसार इमेज को कस्टमाइज भी कर सकते हैं। अगर आपको पहली बार में तैयार हुई तस्वीर पसंद नहीं आती है, तो आप ChatGPT को दोबारा निर्देश दे सकते हैं।

उदाहरण के लिए: Make the image more colorful.

Add beautiful diyas and rangoli.

Make it more traditional and festive.

Add Happy Diwali 2026 in Hindi.

Create a premium golden Diwali greeting card.

WhatsApp के लिए पर्सनलाइज्ड Diwali Wishes कैसे बनाएं? अगर आप अपने दोस्तों या परिवार के सदस्यों को उनके नाम के साथ दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं भेजना चाहते हैं, तो ChatGPT से पर्सनलाइज्ड ग्रीटिंग्स भी तैयार कर सकते हैं।

इसके लिए चैट बॉक्स में लिखें:

Create a personalized Happy Diwali 2026 greeting card for my friend Rahul. Add his name in stylish golden letters with beautiful diyas, festive lights and a traditional Indian background.

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नोट- यहां पर आप राहुल की जगह अपने किसी भी प्रियजन का नाम लिख सकते हैं। चैट जीपीटी उसी के अनुसार तस्वीर बना देगा। अगर आप केवल तस्वीर नहीं, बल्कि एक अच्छा दिवाली मैसेज भी भेजना चाहते हैं, तो ChatGPT से हिंदी या अंग्रेजी में शुभकामनाएं लिखवा सकते हैं।

उदाहरण के लिए ये प्रॉम्प्ट इस्तेमाल करें:

Write 5 beautiful, emotional and unique Happy Diwali 2026 wishes in Hindi for WhatsApp. Keep them short, meaningful and suitable for friends and family.

इसके बाद ChatGPT आपको अलग-अलग शुभकामना संदेश देगा, जिन्हें आप अपनी पसंद के अनुसार भेज सकते हैं।

Diwali 2026 के लिए कुछ खास AI Image Prompts अगर आप अलग-अलग तरह की दिवाली तस्वीरें बनाना चाहते हैं, तो इन प्रॉम्प्ट्स का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।

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1. Create a traditional Indian Diwali greeting card with clay diyas, marigold flowers, rangoli, warm golden lights and the text Happy Diwali 2026.

2. Design a premium luxury Diwali greeting with a dark background, golden diyas, elegant decorations and beautiful festive typography.

3. Create a heartwarming Diwali 2026 greeting image showing an Indian family celebrating Diwali together with diyas and festive decorations.

4. Create a beautiful Diwali greeting card with the Hindi message शुभ दीपावली, glowing diyas, colorful rangoli and traditional Indian festive elements.

5. Create a vertical 9:16 Happy Diwali 2026 image for WhatsApp Status with glowing lamps, fireworks, festive lights and an elegant Indian festival theme.

About the Author Anuj Shrivastava अनुज श्रीवास्तव ने पत्रकारिता में अपनी पहचान बनाई है। साल 2019 में CCS University से मास कम्युनिकेशन की पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद उन्होंने पंजाब केसरी ग्...Read More ✕ Anuj Shrivastava अनुज श्रीवास्तव ने पत्रकारिता में अपनी पहचान बनाई है। साल 2019 में CCS University से मास कम्युनिकेशन की पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद उन्होंने पंजाब केसरी ग्रुप से अपने करियर की शुरुआत की। यहां उन्हें खबरों की जमीनी समझ और फील्ड वर्क का शुरुआती अनुभव मिला। इसके बाद वन इंडिया हिंदी में उन्हें डिजिटल कंटेंट को नए एंगल से पेश करने का मौका मिला,जिसने उनके लेखन को नई धार दी। डिजिटल मीडिया में काम करते हुए अनुज ने बीते 7 वर्षों में कंटेंट की बदलती दुनिया को बेहद करीब से देखा है। ट्रेंड्स को पढ़ना, टोन को पकड़ना और खबरों को दिलचस्प अंदाज में पेश करना उनका सबसे मजबूत पक्ष बन चुका है। इसके बाद उन्होंने नवभारतटाइम्स.कॉम में 3 साल तक बतौर डिजिटल कंटेंट प्रोड्यूसर काम किया,जहां उनका फोकस राजनीति वायरल और ट्रेंडिंग खबरों पर रहा। इस दौरान अनुज ने न सिर्फ तेजी से बदलते डिजिटल ट्रेंड्स को पहचाना,बल्कि खबरों को ज्यादा प्रभावशाली और पाठकों से जुड़ाव भरा बनाने की कला में भी निपुणता हासिल की। हमेशा नयेपन की तलाश में रहते हुए अनुज अपने नाम को सार्थक करने की कोशिश जारी रखे हुए हैं। मई 2025 से अनुज Mint Hindi में राजनीति, बिजनेस, ट्रेंडिंग खबरों को कवर कर रहे हैं और डिजिटल पत्रकारिता को नई दिशा देने में सक्रिय भूमिका निभा रहे हैं।

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