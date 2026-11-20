Gemini ChatGPT GTA-6 Photo Editing: एक दशक से ज्यादा के लंबे इंतजार के बाद आखिरकार GTA 6 की लॉन्चिंग ने गेमिंग की दुनिया में हलचल मचा दी है। इसके लॉन्च होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर भी गेम को लेकर चर्चाएं तेज हो गई हैं। जहां गेमर्स इसके नए फीचर्स, ग्राफिक्स और कैरेक्टर्स को लेकर उत्साहित हैं, वहीं अब GTA 6 से जुड़ा एक नया फोटो ट्रेंड भी लोगों का ध्यान खींच रहा है।

इस ट्रेंड में लोग अपनी सिंपल तस्वीरों को GTA 6 के पोस्टर और गेमिंग कैरेक्टर जैसी शानदार इमेज में बदल रहे हैं। इसके लिए आपको किसी एडिटर की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। आप सिर्फ Google Gemini और ChatGPT जैसे AI टूल्स की मदद से आप अपनी फोटो को GTA 6 में बदल सकते हैं। इसके लिए आपको बस अपनी तस्वीर अपलोड करनी होगी और सही प्रॉम्प्ट कॉपी-पेस्ट करना होगा। आपकी फोटो को GTA गेम जैसी सिनेमैटिक लाइटिंग, कलर टोन, बैकग्राउंड में बदलने के लिए हम 5 ऐसे प्रॉम्प्ट लेकर आए हैं, जिनकी मदद से आप भी अपनी फोटो को नया गेमिंग लुक दे सकते हैं।

GTA 6 स्टाइल वाली फोटो के लिए Gemini और ChatGPT के 5 Prompt

1. Transform my uploaded photograph into a stylish character selection portrait inspired by Grand Theft Auto 6. Preserve my original face, hairstyle, skin tone and expression. Show me standing confidently with folded arms, wearing a fashionable streetwear outfit. Use a colourful Vice City-inspired urban background with palm trees, modern buildings and a sports car. Add bold illustrated details, cinematic lighting and vibrant colour grading. Make it look like an official-quality video game character portrait. No text, logos or watermark.

2. Turn my uploaded photograph into a cinematic GTA 6-inspired beach scene. Keep my original facial features and identity intact. Place me on a beautiful Vice City-inspired beach with palm trees, a colourful sunset, ocean waves and luxury beachfront properties. Dress me in a fashionable summer outfit. Use vibrant pink, orange and purple shades, dramatic golden-hour lighting and a polished video-game illustration aesthetic. Make it look like premium promotional artwork for an open-world game. No text or watermark.

3. my uploaded photo as the main reference and preserve my facial identity. Reimagine me as a character in a GTA 6-inspired neon city at night. Place me beside a stylish sports car on a rain-soaked street. Add colourful neon lights, tall buildings, palm trees and reflections on the road. Use cinematic night photography, realistic video game graphics, rich colours and dramatic lighting. Make it look like a high-budget open-world game scene. No text or logos.

4. Use my uploaded photograph as the reference. Keep my face, hairstyle and skin tone recognisable. Transform me into a realistic character from an open-world action-adventure video game inspired by GTA 6. Show me walking through a busy Miami-inspired street with palm trees, sports cars, colourful buildings and pedestrians. Use realistic game-engine graphics, cinematic camera angles, detailed environments and warm evening lighting. The image should look like an actual gameplay screenshot, not a regular photograph. No text or logos.

5. Convert my uploaded photograph into a Grand Theft Auto 6-inspired loading screen illustration. Keep my face and identity recognisable. Use bold black outlines, rich colours, detailed shading and a stylised digital painting technique. Show me posing confidently against a Vice City-inspired skyline with palm trees, luxury cars and a beautiful pink-orange sunset. Give the image a premium video game loading screen aesthetic. Use a vertical 4:5 composition. Do not add any text, game logo or watermark.