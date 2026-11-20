Gemini ChatGPT GTA-6 Photo Editing: एक दशक से ज्यादा के लंबे इंतजार के बाद आखिरकार GTA 6 की लॉन्चिंग ने गेमिंग की दुनिया में हलचल मचा दी है। इसके लॉन्च होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर भी गेम को लेकर चर्चाएं तेज हो गई हैं। जहां गेमर्स इसके नए फीचर्स, ग्राफिक्स और कैरेक्टर्स को लेकर उत्साहित हैं, वहीं अब GTA 6 से जुड़ा एक नया फोटो ट्रेंड भी लोगों का ध्यान खींच रहा है।

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इस ट्रेंड में लोग अपनी सिंपल तस्वीरों को GTA 6 के पोस्टर और गेमिंग कैरेक्टर जैसी शानदार इमेज में बदल रहे हैं। इसके लिए आपको किसी एडिटर की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। आप सिर्फ Google Gemini और ChatGPT जैसे AI टूल्स की मदद से आप अपनी फोटो को GTA 6 में बदल सकते हैं। इसके लिए आपको बस अपनी तस्वीर अपलोड करनी होगी और सही प्रॉम्प्ट कॉपी-पेस्ट करना होगा। आपकी फोटो को GTA गेम जैसी सिनेमैटिक लाइटिंग, कलर टोन, बैकग्राउंड में बदलने के लिए हम 5 ऐसे प्रॉम्प्ट लेकर आए हैं, जिनकी मदद से आप भी अपनी फोटो को नया गेमिंग लुक दे सकते हैं।

GTA 6 स्टाइल वाली फोटो के लिए Gemini और ChatGPT के 5 Prompt

1. Transform my uploaded photograph into a stylish character selection portrait inspired by Grand Theft Auto 6. Preserve my original face, hairstyle, skin tone and expression. Show me standing confidently with folded arms, wearing a fashionable streetwear outfit. Use a colourful Vice City-inspired urban background with palm trees, modern buildings and a sports car. Add bold illustrated details, cinematic lighting and vibrant colour grading. Make it look like an official-quality video game character portrait. No text, logos or watermark.

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2. Turn my uploaded photograph into a cinematic GTA 6-inspired beach scene. Keep my original facial features and identity intact. Place me on a beautiful Vice City-inspired beach with palm trees, a colourful sunset, ocean waves and luxury beachfront properties. Dress me in a fashionable summer outfit. Use vibrant pink, orange and purple shades, dramatic golden-hour lighting and a polished video-game illustration aesthetic. Make it look like premium promotional artwork for an open-world game. No text or watermark.

3. my uploaded photo as the main reference and preserve my facial identity. Reimagine me as a character in a GTA 6-inspired neon city at night. Place me beside a stylish sports car on a rain-soaked street. Add colourful neon lights, tall buildings, palm trees and reflections on the road. Use cinematic night photography, realistic video game graphics, rich colours and dramatic lighting. Make it look like a high-budget open-world game scene. No text or logos.

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4. Use my uploaded photograph as the reference. Keep my face, hairstyle and skin tone recognisable. Transform me into a realistic character from an open-world action-adventure video game inspired by GTA 6. Show me walking through a busy Miami-inspired street with palm trees, sports cars, colourful buildings and pedestrians. Use realistic game-engine graphics, cinematic camera angles, detailed environments and warm evening lighting. The image should look like an actual gameplay screenshot, not a regular photograph. No text or logos.

5. Convert my uploaded photograph into a Grand Theft Auto 6-inspired loading screen illustration. Keep my face and identity recognisable. Use bold black outlines, rich colours, detailed shading and a stylised digital painting technique. Show me posing confidently against a Vice City-inspired skyline with palm trees, luxury cars and a beautiful pink-orange sunset. Give the image a premium video game loading screen aesthetic. Use a vertical 4:5 composition. Do not add any text, game logo or watermark.

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Gemini और ChatGPT में ऐसे बनाएं GTA 6 स्टाइल फोटो सबसे पहले ChatGPT या Google Gemini ऐप खोलें।

अपनी एक साफ और हाई-क्वालिटी फोटो अपलोड करें।

नीचे दिए गए किसी एक प्रॉम्प्ट को कॉपी करके चैट बॉक्स में पेस्ट करें।

AI को फोटो एडिट करने के लिए कहें।

मिनटों में आपकी तस्वीर तैयार हो जाएगी।

About the Author Anuj Shrivastava अनुज श्रीवास्तव ने पत्रकारिता में अपनी पहचान बनाई है। साल 2019 में CCS University से मास कम्युनिकेशन की पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद उन्होंने पंजाब केसरी ग्...Read More ✕ Anuj Shrivastava अनुज श्रीवास्तव ने पत्रकारिता में अपनी पहचान बनाई है। साल 2019 में CCS University से मास कम्युनिकेशन की पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद उन्होंने पंजाब केसरी ग्रुप से अपने करियर की शुरुआत की। यहां उन्हें खबरों की जमीनी समझ और फील्ड वर्क का शुरुआती अनुभव मिला। इसके बाद वन इंडिया हिंदी में उन्हें डिजिटल कंटेंट को नए एंगल से पेश करने का मौका मिला,जिसने उनके लेखन को नई धार दी। डिजिटल मीडिया में काम करते हुए अनुज ने बीते 7 वर्षों में कंटेंट की बदलती दुनिया को बेहद करीब से देखा है। ट्रेंड्स को पढ़ना, टोन को पकड़ना और खबरों को दिलचस्प अंदाज में पेश करना उनका सबसे मजबूत पक्ष बन चुका है। इसके बाद उन्होंने नवभारतटाइम्स.कॉम में 3 साल तक बतौर डिजिटल कंटेंट प्रोड्यूसर काम किया,जहां उनका फोकस राजनीति वायरल और ट्रेंडिंग खबरों पर रहा। इस दौरान अनुज ने न सिर्फ तेजी से बदलते डिजिटल ट्रेंड्स को पहचाना,बल्कि खबरों को ज्यादा प्रभावशाली और पाठकों से जुड़ाव भरा बनाने की कला में भी निपुणता हासिल की। हमेशा नयेपन की तलाश में रहते हुए अनुज अपने नाम को सार्थक करने की कोशिश जारी रखे हुए हैं। मई 2025 से अनुज Mint Hindi में राजनीति, बिजनेस, ट्रेंडिंग खबरों को कवर कर रहे हैं और डिजिटल पत्रकारिता को नई दिशा देने में सक्रिय भूमिका निभा रहे हैं।

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