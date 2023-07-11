Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 11 July 2023

Gemini:

Ganesha says today you will plan some new policies related to money. You will be successful in it, so keep trying. There will also be spending on family comforts. A close friend may get a chance to attend a religious function there. Your budget may be ruined due to high expenses. Take care of it. There will be some concern about the health of someone in the house. Take some time out of your busy schedule to look after them as well. There is a need for internal improvement or some change in location in the business.