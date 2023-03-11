Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 11th March 2023

Virgo: Ganesha says your work will be done by itself. So pay attention to hard work. If any kind of dispute is going on then today is the right time to resolve it. You will also be able to spare time for family supervision. Sometimes due to laziness and carelessness you may have to avoid some work. Any work related to the vehicle or property should be avoided at this time. Take help of family members in case of any problem. According to one's mind, arrangement or contract can be found.

