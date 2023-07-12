Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 12 July 2023

Scorpio:

Ganesha says the more you do your work with dedication and hard work, the more you will get the right result. You will also have faith in religious and spiritual activities. Do not take risk in any work related to personal life at this time. Because there can be a big loss situation. Respect the elders of the house. Your presence at the workplace will be necessary and also keep an eye on all the activities. Love and harmony will be maintained in the family.