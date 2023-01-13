Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 13th January, 2022

Virgo: Ganesha says there may be too much busyness at the beginning of the day due to more work. If any plan is being made regarding the purchase and sale of property, then implement it soon. Spend some time in spiritual pursuits as well. There may be a situation of conflict in the house regarding something. So ignore the small talk. Any mistake related to the transaction of rupees can also lead to losses. There may be some tension due to business slowdown in the work sector. Husband and wife will not be able to give time to each other due to their busy schedule.

