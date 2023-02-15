Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 15th February 2023

Capricorn: Ganesha says property or any matter related to it can be resolved today. So keep trying. At this time it will be better to act with mind instead of emotion. If you perform your tasks by being practical, you will get success. Knowing the negative activities of a child or any family member will cause anxiety. Try to solve the problem calmly. Do not leave any government work incomplete due to carelessness. Today your presence in the field of work will be very necessary.