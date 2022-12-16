Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 16th December, 2022

Taurus: Ganesha says there will be meeting with few close people. A beneficial conversation can also take place. A decision in any disputed matter may come in your favour. So keep your party strong. Sometimes it may seem that few people can take advantage of you because of your nature. Don't let your emotions get the better of you at this time. Instead of expecting too much from others, have faith in you. There is a need for more hard work in the field of work. Due to the current conditions, there will not be much improvement in the professional position at present. Persons engaged in government service shall complete their work properly.

