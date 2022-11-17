Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 17th November, 2022

Scorpio: Ganesha says spend some time in the presence of experienced and positive activity people. Their experience will be helpful for you and will also give you the ability to fight against adverse situations. The means of income may increase. Control your anger. There may be a situation of dispute with a close relative or friend over small matters. Instead of giving advice to others, you need to change your nature. The changes that have been made in the business in the last few times are going to get the right result.