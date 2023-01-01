Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 1st January, 2022

Scorpio: Ganesha says there will be a purchase plan related to property or vehicle. Also purchase is possible. Students will get good result in any competitive examination. More effort will be required. Suddenly there will be an expense which cannot be controlled. Children's behaviours and actions may cause you worry. Try to find a solution to the problem calmly. In business there will be discussions on some new plans for the area. There will be some defect in the relationship between husband and wife. There will be some trouble related to gas and stomach.