Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 1st November, 2022

Cancer: Ganesha says you will maintain proper harmony in both the good and bad sides through your balanced behaviour. So you can get better result of your efficiency. Advice from a close friend will prove very useful for you. Also take care of your financial condition. The cost of doing the wrong thing can be high. It is also necessary to take special care of the health of any member of the family. Business activities may remain a bit normal today. A suitable relationship related to the marriage of a single member may come.