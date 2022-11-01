Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 1st November, 2022

Aries: Ganesha says today's situation will be a bit favourable. The mind will be happy to receive any good news regarding children. Spending time in religious activities can also bring peace of mind. Do not do any kind of transaction related to money. You can become a victim of a cheater or fraudster. It is important to be practical. Too much idealism can only be harmful for you. There may be defects in business activities. Husband and wife will maintain proper arrangement of the house through harmony.
Taurus: Ganesha says contact with few politically connected people will be better. Your popularity will also increase. Your selfless contribution in social work will enhance your reputation. Financial plans will also be completed easily. Be careful, someone close to you can make a conspiracy against you out of jealousy. It is better to resolve situations calmly rather than angrily. Don't let ego like conditions enter you. In the field of work, activities can start properly.
Gemini: Ganesha says any work that has been stuck for some time can be completed. Acting wisely and judiciously will turn the situation in your favour. Any worries related to children's career or education will be relieved. Think carefully before reacting to any issue. Avoid a state of haste or anger. Do not invest money in wrong activities. Also take care of your budget. There is a need to seriously evaluate your business activities. There will be family support and support in adverse situations.
Cancer: Ganesha says you will maintain proper harmony in both the good and bad sides through your balanced behaviour. So you can get better result of your efficiency. Advice from a close friend will prove very useful for you. Also take care of your financial condition. The cost of doing the wrong thing can be high. It is also necessary to take special care of the health of any member of the family. Business activities may remain a bit normal today. A suitable relationship related to the marriage of a single member may come.
Leo: Ganesha says belief in your religion and spirituality will provide you with positive energy even in current negative situations. Through Karma and Purushartha you will achieve success. Avoid bad relationship with any close friend or brothers. Don't get into the wrong controversy. Due to overwork, some stress and irritability may prevail. The time is not quite right to make any new plan in exercise. Husband and wife will maintain proper harmony both at home and business.
Virgo: Ganesha says it can also give you social and family boost. There will also be positive conversation with friends. Sometimes being too self entered and having a sense of ego can prove harmful. Use these flaws of yours in a positive way. Don't ignore the negative things around you. There is no hope of improvement in business activities at present. A dispute may arise between husband and wife over a small matter. Health can be good.
Libra: Ganesha says conditions are not very favourable. But keep your confidence. You will be fully devoted to your work. A family ritual may also be performed. Don't let negative thoughts arise in your mind. It can also affect your sleep. Avoid activities that involve risk. This time is meant to be spent comfortably and peacefully. Any order can be received. The emotional relationship with the spouse can become more intense. Health will be good.
Scorpio: Ganesha says trying to complete every work practically can be successful. Getting any satisfactory result from the children will also bring relief. Finding a solution to any ongoing problem with the neighbour will sweeten the relationship. Separation may arise in the married life of close relatives. Your mediation may lead to a settlement. At this time the economic condition will be moderate. Pass the time in peace. More attention is needed in business activities. The environment of the house will be happy. Health can be good.
Sagittarius: Ganesha says any problem that has been going on for some time can be solved. You will have special support in activities related to social service. Time is favourable to invest, just get complete knowledge about it. Afternoon conditions may turn a bit unfavourable. Spend by creating a balanced budget. There may be difficulty in solving government matters now. It will be better if you avoid this type of work today. Business requires more effort and attention at this time. The laxity going on in the work can affect the family life.
Capricorn: Ganesha says planet Pastures are in your favour today. You will feel amazing confidence and self strength within yourself. Some time may be spent in spiritual activities in the desire for peace of mind. The mind may be disappointed on receiving any unpleasant news. Keep patience. Sometimes an important success can slip out of your hands due to deliberating on an issue. Business activities can be completed peacefully. Along with work, it is your responsibility to take care of family members.
Aquarius:Ganesha says focus on your purpose. The rush will be high, but the success it brings can overcome your fatigue. Spending time with experienced people can be a great learning experience. Don't invest now in stock market movements. Do not get involved in arguments with anyone. Old feuds may resurface. Students may be a little worried about their studies. There may be some decent deals related to property. There will be sweetness in the relationship between husband and wife.
Pisces: Ganesha says any dilemma that has been going on in the mind for some time can be solved. Any work done in financial direction will be successful. Spend some time in your favourite activities as well; it can also give you mental and physical energy. Sometimes due to laziness and lethargy there may be obstacles in your work. Remove these negative defects of yours. Youngsters don't waste time in too much chatting and gossiping with friends. Treat employees fairly.
