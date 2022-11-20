Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 20th November, 2022

Cancer: Ganesha says you can be busy in the festival. Getting good success in some work today will increase enthusiasm. So you will forget the tiredness throughout the day. There is an excellent chance of success in any competitive field. You will not let your ego get in the way in career and personal activities. Otherwise the work done may go bad. Too much haste and excitement can spoil the relationship with someone. A meeting with an important person can prove helpful in your business.