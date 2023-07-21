Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 21 July 2023

Gemini:

Ganesha says time will pass in religious and spiritual activities. If you are planning to buy a vehicle, today is the right time for it. Students will be relieved of stress by completing any of their projects. If you want to keep the atmosphere in the house peaceful then don't let any outsider interfere in the house. Treat children like friends; do not exercise too much control over them who can become stubborn. The situation is in your favour at this time. Focus on strengthening public dealings and contact channels. The mutual support of husband and wife will keep the atmosphere good. People who have blood pressure problem should be careful.