Aries: Ganesha says a religious arrangement will be completed in the house; it will create positive energy in the house. There may be a plan for a nearby trip regarding property or some other work. Take the affection and blessings of the elders of the house and respect them. At times your rash and angry nature can create trouble for you and others. There is a need to improve this practice. Consult an experienced person while taking any important decision. Any old disagreement with colleagues and employees in the field of work will be resolved.

Taurus: Ganesha says believe in your own hard work and ability instead of hoping from others. Your work will be done properly. One will feel new energy and enthusiasm in spending some time in activities of one's interest. Sometimes wanting more and being in a hurry can be harmful. Keep completing your tasks with ease. Monitor children's activities. Taking appropriate action in time will save the situation. If there is a plan to start a new work in business, then implement it immediately. You can have a romantic relationship with your partner.

Gemini: Ganesha says it is convenient to consult family members before doing any important work. Planetary position is in your favour at this time. Give due respect. Time will be spent in relaxing with friends and relatives. You will feel emotionally weak after receiving some sad news. Spend some time alone. Disputes between brothers can be resolved with the help of an elder member. There may be improvement in business related to tours and travels and media. The cooperative behaviour of husband and wife will deepen the relationship.

Cancer: Ganesha says planetary position is favourable. There will be a proper arrangement to maintain balance in family and professional activities. Students and youth should be alert towards their studies and career. Spend some time with children to find solutions to their problems. Avoid any work related to property today. Before doing any paper work check it properly. The tension that has been going on for some time in the business related to partnership will be removed. Spouse can have full support towards you.

Leo: Ganesha says today there will be a meeting with an old friend. There will also be beneficial discussions on special issues. Also spend time in religious and spiritual activities to get mental peace. Financial condition will be good. If a case related to inherited property is going on, tension may increase now. So try to find a solution with patience and calmness. Do not focus your attention on negative activities. There is a possibility that there will be a suitable change in the field of work. Don't drag out the small matters of the house for too long.

Virgo: Ganesha says you may get more benefits than expected through your work skills. Make time for family and relatives in spite of work. The youth will feel relieved after getting success in any of their projects. One may be accused of defamation or lying without meaning. Keep yourself out of other people's affairs. Spend time in a retreat or religious place for mental peace. Some important information can be obtained through media and contact sources. It is necessary to maintain proper order in married life.

Libra: Ganesha says there may be an opportunity to go to social meetings etc. Meetings with important people can be beneficial. A proper harmony can be maintained both at home and business. If any matter related to the property is stuck then it can be rectified. Stay away from risky activities. Damage can occur. Be careful while driving. Don't ignore the negatives at home. Everyone needs to be given freedom according to their own mind. To maintain caution while doing any paper work in business. Cooperative behaviour of spouse will solve many problems.

Scorpio: Ganesha says at this time the planetary position is warning you to pay special attention to the activities related to the financial plan. Your work will be completed on time. A relationship is also likely for a single person in the house. Don't trust strangers too much and don't listen to them. Otherwise you may get into trouble. Understand any problems of children and try to solve them. No new plan or work will be successful in business today. Sweet relationship will be maintained between husband and wife. Due to problems your nature may be tense and angry.

Sagittarius: Ganesha says the long term plan which has been in the making for some time now is the perfect time to achieve that goal. Also spend some time in artistic and recreational activities to relax. There may be some financial problems. In time you will get the solution. Just keep an eye on the activities of your competitors and opponents. Young people should not be lazy in achieving their goals. The change in your working method in business can increase the production capacity. You will not be able to spend more time on home and family because of work. Health will be good,

Capricorn: Ganesha says maintain proper harmony in home-family and business despite work. It will be a relief to get a solution to any problem related to children. Keep yourself emotionally strong and will be able to take any important decision. Your stubborn nature can cause trouble for you. Self observation is also necessary. At this point the cost may outweigh the benefit. Due to which there is a possibility of some discord among the members of the house. If you are planning to start a new business in business, think about it seriously. Family atmosphere will be happy. Stomach irritation may occur.

Aquarius: Ganesha says planetary position is favourable. The decision taken by you will be positive and beneficial. Students will get relief from any trouble in their studies. A religious or recreational trip can also be done with the family at this time. Due to any misunderstanding with siblings, the relationship may get bad. Control your anger and stubbornness and solve the problem calmly. There is a need to work more carefully in business related tasks. Married life can be normal. There will be problem of fever and laziness due to current environment.

Pisces: Ganesha says use more of your intellect and efficiency instead of emotionality. Spending some time with practical and charismatic people will also change your nature. An unpleasant incident may happen in the afternoon. Do not take any risk at this time and also control anger and impulse. Implementing the advice and blessings of elders will be beneficial for you. Few business plans can be extended now. There can be sweetness in married life. Don't be careless about your diet and routine.