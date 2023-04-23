Ganesha says today the planetary position is favourable. But instead of expecting from others, have more faith in your own work ability and competence. This will improve the situation. Getting any important information today will also solve any problem. Don't let negative things dominate you. Maintain a routine in a sensible and calm manner. There may be some kind of disagreement regarding money with a close relative. There may be more work in the field of work. Reveal any of your problems to your spouse or family members. It is important to take care of your health along with hard work.

Taurus:

Ganesha says you will be able to complete your personal activities with proper attention as the home environment remains relaxed and peaceful. Your contribution can also be in any social organization. You can engage in many activities. Avoid meeting unknown persons. Focus on your own work. Do not execute any plan related to purchase of land or vehicle. Unnecessary expenses may bother you. Business activities will remain slow for now. Husband and wife can get along very well with each other. Do not neglect the health related problems of an elder member of the household.

Gemini:

Ganesha says don't ignore any phone call due to carelessness or laziness today. You may receive an important notification, which will be very beneficial and you will feel full of energy and confidence. A friend or relative's departure from their promise will stress you. So don't expect too much from anyone today. Complete your tasks only through your competence and judgment. Expand your reach of contact sources. Spouse's support and advice will be beneficial for you. Health may be a little soft.

Cancer:

Ganesha says time is favourable for completing some important work of yours. Think about a plan for the future. There will also be some planning with family members in activities related to home maintenance. At the beginning of the day, there may be some discomfort and disturbance. But the problem will be solved soon so don't worry. Do not get into any kind of argument. Business activities will remain slow due to current conditions. Husband and wife's efforts to maintain the peace and happiness of the house will be successful. Cough, cough and throat infection may be experienced.

Leo:

Ganesha says do not allow any decrease in respect and honour towards the elders of the house. Their guidance can be very beneficial for you. Success will be near you because of your hard work and self-confidence. Being in contact with a friend of any negative activity can also talk about your defamation. So don't get confused in wrong things. Stay busy with household activities and children. There may be some difficulties in the activities of employees. Happy time will be spent with family members. Get regular blood pressure checkups

Virgo:

Ganesha says the day will pass very peacefully and orderly. You will also have a special contribution in keeping the atmosphere of the house positive. Time is favourable to recover money stuck somewhere. Instead of interfering in other people's affairs, focus on your own work. At this time it is not advisable to take any action related to the movement. There may be tension due to few disruptions in the work area. Family life can be normal. You will experience physical and mental fatigue.

Libra:

Ganesha says today there will be some important possibilities related to financial gain. So be dedicated to your work with full effort. There will also be good balance in family and professional activities. Any work related to the property should be avoided. Study the paper work properly before doing it. Clearing of misunderstandings in business related to partnership will improve the way of working. Spouse's support in your tasks will reduce your worries. You will be disciplined about your daily routine and diet.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says today suddenly any stuck work can be completed. One can also get relief from any dilemma and restlessness that has been going on for some time. Spending some time with children and guiding them will boost their confidence. It will be impossible to cut any kind of expenses. There may be some concern about financial condition. It is necessary to change your thoughts with time. Taking any work in business more seriously. Husband and wife will respect each other's feelings. Do not take any health related problem lightly.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says there will be a discussion about an important topic with a special person. A long-standing concern can also be resolved. You will also get a chance to face the positive aspects of life. Students and youth need to pay attention in their future work. Do not take interest in any matter related to land-property at this time. Business activities will be normal. Due to the health of the spouse being a little soft, you will have proper support at home. Health will be fine.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says you will try to stay in touch with your relatives and friends even though the work is more. So there will be sweetness in relationships and positivity will come in your thinking. Don't quarrel with anyone regarding money related transactions. These situations can be avoided by taking precautions. Due to excess work at home, an important work may be stopped. Don't invest too much in business activities. Family life can be pleasant. Protect yourself against current conditions.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says spend some time in religious and spiritual activities to stay positive. Through it, your personality will also improve and decision-making ability will also be right. Any of your problems can also be solved by meeting an experienced person. Don't get involved in other people's affairs, otherwise some trouble may come upon you. Students may feel a little disappointed when they fail in a project. Maintain patience. Today may be a good day financially. Husband and wife should not allow differences in their relationship. Excessive work load can increase muscle and cervical pain.

Pisces:

Ganesha says talking to a special person today can bring more comfort and relief. A solution to any personal problem can also be found. There is hope of success in matters related to stuck property. There will be fear of the possibility of some misfortune in the mind. This is just your vow. You should keep yourself busy. Falling into other people's affairs can also make you a humiliating situation. You can achieve success according to your mind with the help of a superior. Married life can be harmonious. Stay positive to get relief from ailments like fatigue and weakness.