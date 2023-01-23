Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 23rd January 2023

Virgo: Ganesha says positive results can be obtained from work related to family and finance. An upheaval that has been going on for some time can be relieved. Spending some time with an experienced and religious person will also bring about a positive change in your thinking. Do not allow differences to arise in relations with neighbours. You will be able to save the situation with patience and restraint. An electronic item at home can come at a high cost. Exercise caution when dealing with strangers. There can be some dispute between husband and wife regarding the problem of the home. Health can be good.

