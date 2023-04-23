Gemini:

Ganesha says it will be beneficial for you to follow the advice and guidance of a person like father or father. Misunderstandings that have been going on in the family for some time will be removed by someone's intervention. You will achieve any success by burning your ability and talent. Don't let laziness dominate you because this is the time to work hard and toil. Student and youth classes focus more on studies or careers. Spending time in the wrong fun is a waste. Positive results can be obtained in the work related to public dealing in business. Due to overwork, time cannot be spent with home and family. Sometimes irritability and stress in nature can interfere with your efficiency.