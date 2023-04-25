Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 25th April 2023

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says today there will be a relaxed meeting with the close people and a happy time will be spent. There will also be beneficial discussions on any special issue. Follow Vastu rules while starting the renovation plan at home. There may be some trouble in the mind due to spending more on wrong activities. If you are planning to take a loan, do not try to take more than you can. It is important to maintain mental peace at this time. Maintaining relationship with dignitaries and respected people will prove beneficial in your business. Spouse and family members will have full support towards you. Toothache can be bothersome at this time.