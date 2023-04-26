Ganesha says stay away from social and political activities today. Nothing will be gained except the timing is bad. Any money borrowed can be recovered. There is a need to be cautious in dealing with strangers and unfamiliar people. Controlling expenses can improve your finances. It is necessary to take decisions with seriousness in the field of work. Sweetness will be maintained in marriage relations.

Taurus:

Ganesha says your self-respect does not give up courage and adventure in any situation. This is your greatest asset. There will be important work related to the child's studies. Examples can be found in willing educational institutions. A mild dispute or disagreement may arise between the people of the house. Unpleasant news regarding a relative may distract you. You may have to work hard and struggle with work today.

Gemini:

Ganesha says at this time, suitable yoga of change of location are becoming. Aspirants will seriously consider it. Financial condition can become healthy and strong. Students will also get the due result of their hope and hard work. Along with the arrival of rupees, the expenditure situation will also be prepared. Stay away from people of negative activity as you may fall prey to some conspiracy. It is necessary to implement new experiments in business. There can be an atmosphere of peace in the family. Health can be good.

Cancer:

Ganesha says if any plan related to home-family is being made then the time is very favourable to take any action on it. Youth may get some good news regarding their career. Due to your carelessness, there may be disruption in some of the ongoing tasks. Before doing any work at this time outline it. Prioritize important work. There is a need for more attention in business activities. Family environment can be happy. Maintain your daily routine and diet to get relief from constipation, gas etc.

Leo:

Ganesha says the problem related to the work that you were bothered about for the past few years can be solved. You will get an opportunity to go to a function; a meeting with an important person will prove to be beneficial for you. A friend's advice may turn out to be wrong for you, so it is necessary to trust your efficiency instead of other people. Expenditure will increase instead of income. In difficult times one can get rupees from some place.

Virgo:

Ganesha says you will make a special contribution in the works related to service in a religious organization. Financial condition can be good by getting payment as per mind from some place. Social boundaries will also increase and you will be engaged in many types of activities. Trusting others can cause trouble for you. So be careful. In case of any kind of indecision, it will be beneficial for you to consult the experienced and elder people of the family.

Libra:

Ganesha says you will give full support to relatives in their time of need. Doing this can bring you hearty happiness. Due to your modest nature, you will be praised in the home and society. Many times you make imaginary plans, due to which your actions may go bad. So face the facts. Do not interfere too much in family matters. The reverse benefit of hard work will be less. Give freedom to all the members of the household to act according to their own mind.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says you will meet some close people and good results will come. You may acquire a new identity at the social level. Today some time will also be spent in explaining and solving the problems of the children. Don't flaunt your success too much; it can create a sense of jealousy among the representatives. There is a need for more attention in the activities related to financial investment. The interference of an outsider in the business place will create a dispute among your employees.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says you can stay busy with special guests coming to the house. Today you will spend some time in relaxation and fun from your daily activities. Some good news can also be received from children. Students may be distracted from their studies. At this time their focus will be on outdoor activities and fun. Few people can spread rumors to weaken you emotionally. Rushing will increase at the beginning of the day. Take care that no kind of disagreement arises with the spouse. Health can be good.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says today you will have to work harder to complete your tasks, but success will also be achieved. Suddenly a meeting with a close friend or relative will relieve the stressful atmosphere. Keep control over anger and haste. Otherwise the work done may go bad. People with a little negative activity may bother you; however, they may not be successful in any of their actions. Take any important decision related to business and job by you. Family environment may remain normal.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says you will try to complete your tasks in an orderly and proper manner. In which you will be successful. Time will also pass in matters related to financial investment. Your cooperation in social activities will also honor you. May face the anger of an elder person in the house, do not ignore their feelings and orders. Students also need to maintain more focus on studies. To maintain extra caution while dealing or doing any deal related to rupees in the field of work.

Pisces:

Ganesha says positive changes in the conditions and suitable opportunities will be available today. You will want to do every work with diligence; good results can also be achieved. You will also receive some good news regarding the child. Be aware that due to slight carelessness important work can be stopped. The family atmosphere may experience turmoil at some place. Maintain strong relationship with brothers. The scope of marketing and public relations will increase.