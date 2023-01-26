Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 26th January 2023

Sagittarius: Ganesha says do any work with patience instead of haste; you will get the right result. You will also have a special contribution to make in solving children's problems. Even if there is a lot of work, you will take time for the tasks of your interest. Do not get involved in any disputes with neighbours. Things could get worse. So be careful. Don't take any kind of risk. It will be frustrating to hear any sad news about a close relative. A new order or deal can be finalized. Proper coordination between husband and wife will be maintained. Health can be good.

