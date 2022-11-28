Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 28th November, 2022

Libra: Ganesha says share all family responsibilities with family members without taking it upon you. It will also give you some time to relax and unwind. If you are planning to sell or buy a property then the time is right. Too much time to understand or think can ruin many of your important work. It can be frustrating to have no hope for children. Work with patience and discretion, the situation will be resolved soon. It will take a lot of hard work to accomplish what you want to achieve in the field.