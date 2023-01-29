Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 29th January 2023

Libra: Ganesha says if you appear in an interview, you will get success. May the day be filled with peace and tranquillity. In the meantime, there will be no important work, but the outline of any special work will be ready. In any situation, your confidence can be shaken and due to carelessness, any work can be ruined. Do not interfere in any way with others. There will be stability in career and business. Long-distance travel will be fruitful and rewarding. Husband and wife will maintain the proper arrangement of the house in coordination with each other.