Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 2nd December, 2022

Virgo: Ganesha says keep your focus on marketing and media related tasks. Do not ignore any phone call etc. at this time as you may get some important notification. The planetary position at this time will help you to increase your self-confidence and morale. When making any plan, do not give more priority to other people's decision. Otherwise you may get into someone's talk. Today there may be some kind of argument with your siblings or close relatives. Current activities in trade will continue as before. The cooperation and advice of spouse and relatives will be beneficial for you. Headaches can occur.

