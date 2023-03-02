Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 2nd March 2023

Aries : Ganesha says today you will feel full of confidence and energy within yourself. Time will be spent hanging out with friends and doing recreational activities. Expenses will increase in wrong actions. A friend may have to help with money. There will be worry in the mind about something about the children. Your emphasis will be on employees in the field of work. Husband-wife relationship will be sweet. Don't get angry too much.

Taurus: Ganesha says your full focus will be on strengthening economic activities. There will also be plans related to home improvement. If you follow the rules of Vastu, you will get the right result. Be careful while lending money to someone of the opposite sex. Because, the probability of getting the money back is very less. At this time you will not be able to concentrate in the field of work. There may be a dispute with the spouse regarding something.

Gemini: Ganesha says tired of daily life, today you will spend your time in relaxation and artistic activities. By using your hidden talents you will re-invigorate yourself. Sometimes a negative thought may arise in your mind and there is a need to maintain a sweet relationship with your uncle's brother as well. There will be success in partnership related tasks. Family atmosphere will be well maintained. Pay more attention to meditation and yoga.

Cancer: Ganesha says work with the mind rather than the heart. Your means of income will improve. And economic activities will improve. Don't rush into making any plans. Taking decision in emotion will be harmful for you. False expenses can also increase at this time. Time is good if you are planning to start any new work. In the event of any kind of confusion, the advice of the spouse will maintain your self-strength.

Leo: Ganesha says Suryadev, the lord of Leo, is providing you with full energy and confidence by sitting in your sign. At this time the planetary position is completely in your favour. Ever your ego and overconfidence will separate you from the society. It is also necessary to keep an eye on the activities and company of the child. Do not enter into partnership with any person today. There may be some tension with the partner.

Virgo: Ganesha says today most of your time will be spent in outdoor activities. Contact with few new people will also be established. You will get an opportunity to go to a close relative's house for religious planning. Keep inside from false friendship, because it will bring nothing but loss. Do not over control the child. There may be advancement in family business. Spouse will have full support in maintaining family order.

Libra: Ganesha says you are working hard to fulfil your ambitions and you will be successful. Your full focus will also be on strengthening the financial position. Young people do not use any wrong way in their desire to get rich quick. Keep completing your tasks with patience. If you are planning to do something new related to the current business, think about it. Spouse's support will help you in many tasks.

Scorpio: Ganesha says today you will be able to complete any work through your Chanakya policy. Economic condition will be maintained better. Make the most of these relationships. Any issue related to the past may arise again. Due to which the tension will increase. The cooperation of the elders of the house can solve many of your problems. Family environment will be normal. Staying hygienic is essential.

Sagittarius: Ganesha says your idealistic and limited nature will maintain your respect in the society. Your attention will be keen to delve deeper into something related to spirituality. Negative influence and activities of the child can cause trouble. At this time your means of income will be maintained. Business activities will be going on properly. If you expect too much from your relatives, some trouble may arise for you.

Capricorn: Ganesha says it will be helpful for you to think about each task in a planned manner before doing it. Auspicious notices will be received for the persons intending to go abroad. Sometimes important achievements can slip away in over thinking. At this time, there may be tension in the house due to something. Keep trying in the business related changes you are trying to bring. There may be a dispute between husband and wife regarding home problems. Stay hygienic and treat yourself properly.

Aquarius: Ganesha says you will spend time in your artistic and sports related interests after getting bored with daily tasks. Today you will spend most of your time outside the house. It is necessary to pay attention to the arrangement of the house at this time. Your carelessness can distract children from studies. Your contact points and marketing in business will get new projects. Both husband and wife will not be able to give time to each other due to being busy in their respective activities.

Pisces: Ganesha says believing in Karma in expectation of destiny will bring you achievements. By which your destiny will be strengthened. New sources of income will be received. At this time it is very important for you to control your anger. Your relationship with maternal side may become sour. There will be success in business related to public dealing and education. There will be concern about the health of the spouse. Bile related problem may occur.