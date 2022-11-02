Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 2nd November, 2022

Cancer: Ganesha says you will have a special contribution in social activities. Your honour and reputation may also increase. The goal that you were working hard to achieve may get the right result today. One may hear some inauspicious news in the afternoon. Try to deal with situations instead of bringing negativity. Some time will be spent in the guidance and company of the elders of the house. Due to the current conditions, there will be some improvement in the production capacity deficit that was going on at present.