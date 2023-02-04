Horoscope Today: Money astrological predictions for 4th February 2023

Leo: Ganesha says in the opposite situation, you will find a solution through your efficiency. Also, you will feel relieved and relaxed by getting a solution to any problem that has been going on for some time. Relationship with close relatives and friends will be close. This is not the right time to start your plans. Take care that negative thoughts do not arise. Students need to work harder in their study related activities. Activities in business will remain closed. There may be some concern about the health of the spouse. Health will be good.